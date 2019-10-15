Why Booker Jury's Decision to Break Rule and Award Both Atwood and Evaristo is Causing 'Outrage'

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo split the Booker Prize on Monday, after the judging panel ripped up the rulebook and refused to name one winner for the prestigious fiction trophy.

Partly inspired by the environmental protesters of Extinction Rebellion, who were demonstrating near the prize ceremony’s venue in London’s financial district, Chairman of Judges, Peter Florence said that the judges refused to back down when told the rules prohibit more than one winner.

The victory brings together two firsts - Atwood is the oldest to ever to win the Booker while Evaristo is the first woman of colour to do so. Atwood has been awarded for her global bestseller 'The Testaments', a sequel to the now viral 1986 dustopian classic "the Handmaid's Tale" while Evaristo's novel "Girl, Woman, Other" spoke about the lives of 12 black women in Britain. However, the decision to split the award has led to controversy.

While many rejoiced the choice, some including the prize's literary director Gaby Woods have complained about the jury's breaking of the rules. In an op-ed, The Guardian's fiction editor said that the decision "feels like a fudge, weighing a huge event novel against a more obscure choice and trying to have it both ways".

Many on social media also attacked the decision but not always for the same reason. Some were of the opinion that splitting the award between Atwood and Evaristo ended up overshadowing the latter's victory which is significant in terms of black representation.

~First BW~ to win a Booker Prize has to... share it... with Margaret Atwood? pic.twitter.com/WE0558ONyU — 👩🏾‍💻 (@natalieisonline) October 15, 2019

Splitting the Booker was a terrible idea. It detracts from both winners. As Atwood said, she didn’t need the publicity. The chair’s job is to cast the deciding vote if need be. Very easy for it to happen again now, unless the prize’s Literary Director gets a casting vote now. — John Self (@john_self) October 15, 2019

Do you not have manners?¿ The FIRST Black women wins the Booker Prize and y’all don’t even share her photo??????? https://t.co/mfQsB4dtWW — Black Girls Book Club (@bg_bookclub) October 15, 2019

Having pondered on the Booker result, I think I agree with Sam. If the @TheBookerPrizes judges wish to avoid controversy next year I suggest they appoint a judge from outside the lit world who, say, has read all the winners to date, and would promise to deliver a single result... https://t.co/hXoC4uMkio — Lynsey Hopkins (@lynseyhopkins) October 15, 2019

I am mad Atwood won the Booker but I am happy a Black woman won the Booker but I am mad Atwood won the Booker but I am happy a Black woman won the Booker but I am mad — Terese Mason Pierre (@teresempierre) October 14, 2019

Black writers didn’t just emerge. Black readers didn’t just emerge. So why it took fifty smelly years for a Black female writer to win the Booker prize is just embarrassing tbh. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, others came out in support of both writers.

One positive about the split decision on the Booker: it has really showed how utterly loved and respected Bernardine Evaristo is. Controversies aside, I've only seen utter happiness and admiration for her, and that's SOMETHING the Booker got right. — Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) October 15, 2019

I grew up reading Atwood when it was considered science fiction and not the political commentary it eventually turned out to be! The oldest Booker prize winner at 79, she shares the honour with Bernardine Evaristo the first black woman to win the Booker. Fabulous! pic.twitter.com/5tu8iNlHXy — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 15, 2019

Both Evaristo and Atwood have given gracious speeches and comments since the announcement. “It would have been quite embarrassing for a person of my age and stage to have won the whole thing and thereby have kept a younger one, at different stage of their career, from going through that door,” said Atwood, whose 'Tha Handmaid's Tale' is today a major global success and has spawned a successful television series.

Evaristo, the Anglo-Nigerian author whose Girl, Woman and Other is her eighth novel, said winning the Booker was something that “felt so unattainable for decades."

"I’m just absolutely delighted to have the prize and to share the prize," she said. On becoming the first black woman to win the award, Evaristo said that it was a "bittersweet experience"

"In one sense it’s great to be the first, but I shouldn’t be the first," she told reporters after winning the award in London. But she added that the world had moved ahead and that the culture was changing. "Hopefully it will inspire people. Hopefully I will be a role model, especially to writers of colour," she said.

(With excerpts from Associated Press)

