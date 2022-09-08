Why Boycott IPL is Trending on Twitter after Pakistan's Win Over Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Indian cricket fans were in for a massive disappointment after Team India suffered back-to-back losses in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. First, India lost to their arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets, then Rohit Sharma’s team was undone by Sri Lanka who won the contest by 6 wickets. Virtually out of the race for the Asia Cup final, Indians still pinned their hopes on Afghanistan bettering Pakistan on Wednesday. And they almost did.

But Pakistan sneaked in a special victory when Naseem Shah smoked two consecutive sixes in the last over when they needed 11. Pakistan had only one wicket left while chasing Afghanistan’s modest 130. Pakistan’s win killed two birds with a stone: India and Afghanistan faced instant exit.

Irked by the elimination of mighty India early on, some cricket “fans” began trending #BoycottIPL on Twitter suggesting that the cricketers played the Indian Premier League only for the money but lacked passion when it came to representing the nation. A few questioned the selection process of players. There were also calls for “sacking” skipper Rohit Sharma for, some netizens believed, a Virat Kohli or Dhoni would have propelled the Men in Blue to the finals. Notably, #BoycottIPL hashtag also surfaced after India faced defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

#BoycottIPL The whole india is feeling your absence today! pic.twitter.com/K6LBvSeTfS — Rehaan Khan (@RehaanK66960734) September 7, 2022

this is vary bad behavior . rohit you don't deserve captaincy . #BoycottIPL pic.twitter.com/GC24EPZ7wN — Jerry (@Mrjerry152) September 7, 2022

This is where we lost the tournament. There is passion in this team. They are here for friendly matches and we Indian are excited to see the battle. Like Bollywood we should boycott Indian cricket team. @RishabhPant17 @klrahul as***le#BoycottIPL#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WQ7SiHzjGt — K Sharma (@Chandan06Oct) September 7, 2022

#BoycottIPL

Being strongest team in the world and praying for Afghanistan team to win for us to qualify pic.twitter.com/nKkxrqlXyK — JAVED66 (@lonely_javed) September 7, 2022

The day from which Indian Public Stop watching IPL the day from. That this Useless team start playing for the country & pride not running for the money Same happens in the T20 WC #boycottipl pic.twitter.com/oOIGpX6XsN — ͡K͎ ͜ᴀ ʀ ͡ ͜ᴛ ʜ ͡ (@its_karthikoff) September 7, 2022

Oh, well…

Meanwhile, with 11 needed off the final over, and 119/9 on the scoreboard, Naseem Shah was offered two juicy full tosses and he smoked them for consecutive sixes to send the Pakistan dressing room into wild celebrations. Earlier, Afghanistan were restricted for a below-par 129/8 but it was their bowlers who kept them in the hunt till the very last over but Shah had different plans.

