Why Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a Nostalgia Ride
Jamie Lannister aka the Kingslayer had a major hand in turning Bran Stark into what he's today - a Three-Eyed Raven aka 'Game of Thrones' Google Earth.
Bran just quoted Jamie and the Internet is losing it.
Jamie Lannister aka the Kingslayer had a major hand (geddit?) in turning Bran Stark into what he's today - a Three-Eyed Raven aka Game of Thrones' Google Earth.
The second episode of the eight season of Game of Thrones opens with Jamie being put on trial in front of Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen at the Winterfell. Sansa and Dany then go on to state all the reasons why Jamie shouldn't be trusted, one for his loyal association with evil Cersei Lannister and second, for when he slayed the mad king (Dany's father) and overthrew the Targaryen reign.
Of course, Tyrion and Brienne of Tarth come in his defence and vouch for him but not before Bran Stark, who is also in attendance, delivers a massive burn to Jamie.
"The things we do for love," Bran exacts Jamie's iconic one-liner.
In a significant scene from the first episode of GoT, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, engaging in an incestuous relationship in a tower at Winterfell.
"The things I do for love," says Jamie as he pushes Bran off the ledge to keep their secret safe - leaving the kid paralyzed for life. That sets a series of events in motion, and Bran goes on to become the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.
Seeing Bran drag Jamie in the most Jamie way possible shook the fans.
BRAN LOOKED JAMIE IN THE FACE AND SAID “THE THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE” IM SHOOOOOOK #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/cdtPKLarGG— Annie Dickens (@annifredd) April 22, 2019
Bran: the things we do for love #GameofThronesSeason8— Mario (@MarioF_79) April 22, 2019
Jamie: pic.twitter.com/7t73PmHDF6
#GameofThrones— Barefoot Bernstein (@BadNewsBaller7) April 22, 2019
Jamie: “I was fighting for my family and I’d do it again.”
Bran: “The things we do for love.”
Jamie: pic.twitter.com/ckKTFLX9Jw
Bran: "The things we do for love"— Me Rodríguez Cao 🍑✨ (@peach_furrr) April 22, 2019
Jamie: 😐
Me: OH YASSS BIIIITCH, DAMN. SPILL THAT TEAAAAAA.... BRAN YOU SHADY BITCH.#GameofThrones 😂
Jamie when Bran starts quoting him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nat2w03dW4— max 🐺 | (@darc4rys) April 22, 2019
#GameOfThornes— tee (@TeeSimmy) April 22, 2019
Bran stark: things we do for love
Jamie Lannister: pic.twitter.com/7kxwSyvrNF
Bran: The things you do for love— Comic Canary (@comic_canary) April 22, 2019
Jamie: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46J4VCdGbj
Jamie: I fought for my family, I’d do it all again— RealTVaddict (@t_vaddict) April 22, 2019
Bran: The things we do for love #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/ZBYR59jTP1
Jamie when Bran quotes him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yWFc2a9OYr— Ihavenoideawhatimdoingbutitsgonnabeok (@lucyhall2nd) April 22, 2019
jamie, speaking to bran for the first time since he pushed him out the window #GamefThrones #got pic.twitter.com/2KWO2sEK2O— a fucking goose (@shurageese) April 22, 2019
Later on, in the latest episode, we see Bran and Jamie engaging in a longer conversation, with Bran realising Jamie's importance in his transformation and how his supernatural abilities could crucial in defeating the army of the dead.
That interaction, too, was memed.
Jamie (to Bran): “I hope there are no hard feelings” #GameOfThrones— Reality Reacts (@realityreacts) April 22, 2019
Bran: pic.twitter.com/Y4iES83b6A
Jamie: What about afterwards?— ▲JA of House Targaryen▲ (@BarackOJaJa) April 22, 2019
Bran: How do you know there is an afterwards?
Me: #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/U3T21PMrFD
