2-min read

Why Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a Nostalgia Ride

Jamie Lannister aka the Kingslayer had a major hand in turning Bran Stark into what he's today - a Three-Eyed Raven aka 'Game of Thrones' Google Earth.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
Why Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a Nostalgia Ride
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
(Spoilers ahead. You've been warned.)

Bran just quoted Jamie and the Internet is losing it.

Jamie Lannister aka the Kingslayer had a major hand (geddit?) in turning Bran Stark into what he's today - a Three-Eyed Raven aka Game of Thrones' Google Earth.

The second episode of the eight season of Game of Thrones opens with Jamie being put on trial in front of Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen at the Winterfell. Sansa and Dany then go on to state all the reasons why Jamie shouldn't be trusted, one for his loyal association with evil Cersei Lannister and second, for when he slayed the mad king (Dany's father) and overthrew the Targaryen reign.

Of course, Tyrion and Brienne of Tarth come in his defence and vouch for him but not before Bran Stark, who is also in attendance, delivers a massive burn to Jamie.

"The things we do for love," Bran exacts Jamie's iconic one-liner.

In a significant scene from the first episode of GoT, Bran accidentally catches Jaime Lannister and his sister, Cersei, engaging in an incestuous relationship in a tower at Winterfell.



"The things I do for love," says Jamie as he pushes Bran off the ledge to keep their secret safe - leaving the kid paralyzed for life. That sets a series of events in motion, and Bran goes on to become the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see the past and the future.

Seeing Bran drag Jamie in the most Jamie way possible shook the fans.































Later on, in the latest episode, we see Bran and Jamie engaging in a longer conversation, with Bran realising Jamie's importance in his transformation and how his supernatural abilities could crucial in defeating the army of the dead.

That interaction, too, was memed.





