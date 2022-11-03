Why 'Cheating' Trended on Twitter After Bangladesh's Defeat to India in T20 World Cup Match

Bangladesh once again came tantalisingly close to upsetting India in a T20 World Cup contest on Wednesday but the Men in Blue held their nerves and registered a crucial win over Shakib Al Hasan’s side at the Adelaide Oval to (almost) secure a berth to the semi-finals of the marquee tournament. While Indian fans were undoubtedly elated by the comeback shown by their country after Bangladesh got off too a flying start, going at 66/0 in 7 overs at one stage while chasing India’s 185, fans and cricketers from Bangladesh, however, weren’t so happy with how things unfolded out in the middle.

Nurul Hasan, talking to the reporters after the lost match spoke about the “fake fielding” by Virat Kohli, which according to him, should’ve resulted in 5 penalty runs.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground,” Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise.”

Then the match was briefly stopped owing to showers in Adelaide. But as the rains subsided, Bangladesh and Pakistan fans accused the match officials of rushing into things and resuming the match “too early” as they believed the wet outfield put the Tigers at disadvantage.

A photo of “agitated” Shakib Al Hasan and Rohit Sharma talking to umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown just before the start of play added fuel to the online fire.

As the play resumed, the in-form batter Litton Das slipped twice and got run out during the second stutter, courtesy of KL Rahul’s brilliant bullseye throw from the deep. Das’s departure wasn’t taken kindly either by his people as they further questioned the “bias” and “desperation” shown by match officials that they believed were favourable for India. Bangladesh experienced a batting collapse thereafter and fell short of India’s revised target of 151 by 5 runs.

Bangladesh captain Shakib did reveal in the post-conference of the match that he and his counterpart Rohit Sharma were being told by the umpires (as clicked together in viral photo) about the revised target and the new DLS rules that would come into play.

With drama all around, fans began trending “cheating” on the microblogging site Twitter after India emerged victorious.

Proud to receive ticket is better than cheating. pic.twitter.com/7vTTq5o5eW — Wajiha Chaudhary (@WajihaChoudhar1) November 2, 2022

Itne #Cheating to hum Exam may nhi karty thy jitne ye umpire Ground may kar rhy pic.twitter.com/BhXo3F63yV — Mustafa Shaikh (@Mustafa75944971) November 2, 2022

Shakib also had a run in with Virat Kohli earlier during Indian innings when Kohli, believing Hasan Mahmud had bowled two bouncers in his over, signalled a no-ball towards umpire Erasmus after top-edging a pull towards square leg. Although, the umpire agreed, the Bangladesh skipper was left flustered. He made his disappointment known to Kohli before retaking his position on the field.

Indians, of course, dismissed the outrage.

“Pakis and Bangladesh ppl calling it #cheating at this situation is kiddish, bangladesh was cruising at 66-0 and only 84 were required off 54. If a team cant chase that total with 10 wickets in hand, they dont deserve to win at all,” wrote one Twitter user.

Pakis and Bangladesh ppl calling it #cheating at this situation is kiddish, bangladesh was cruising at 66-0 and only 84 were required off 54. If a team cant chase that total with 10 wickets in hand, they dont deserve to win at all. #IndvsBan #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/fbj5W2vfxz — Avinav (@RiotsAndMe) November 2, 2022

Then there were memes.

Every Pakistani after the India world up match #cheating pic.twitter.com/roT8o42AHG — Bd.Copper (@copper_bd) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile me to those who are trending #cheating pic.twitter.com/JK9O17nxot — All in One (@mayankm94847123) November 2, 2022

Why were Pakistan fans upset, you ask?

India’s win on Wednesday has put their arch-rivals Pakistan in a tough spot to advance to the next stage. Not only do they have to win big against South Africa and Bangladesh in their upcoming matches but they also need big favours from the rest of the teams in order to book a spot in the semis.

Meanwhile, Das’s run out triggered a shift in momentum and India capitalised on the chance to tighten the noose. A collapse followed and Bangladesh eventually finished with 145/6 in 16 overs.

However, the contest went down to the wire with Bangladesh requiring 20 off the final over. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh conceded a single off the first before Nurul Hasan launched the second high into the night sky for a six to keep the contest alive.

