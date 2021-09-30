Why Climate Change Could Affect Your Roti Sooner Than You Think

It’s 2021 and the effects of climate change are more visible than ever. Global heating has arrived with a vengeance and will see Earth’s average temperature reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago, according to a landmark UN assessment published in August. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) bombshell — landing 90 days before a key climate summit desperate to keep 1.5C in play — says the threshold will be breached around 2050, no matter how aggressively humanity draws down carbon pollution. Years in the making, the sobering report approved by 195 nations shines a harsh spotlight on governments dithering in the face of mounting evidence that climate change is an existential threat. With only 1.1C of warming so far, an unbroken cascade of deadly, unprecedented weather disasters bulked up by climate change has swept the world this summer, from asphalt-melting heatwaves in Canada, to rainstorms turning China’s city streets into rivers, to untameable wildfires sweeping Greece and California.

Even if the 1.5C target humanity is now poised to overshoot is miraculously achieved, it would still generate heatwaves, rainfall, drought and other extreme weather “unprecedented in the observational record", it concluded. At slightly higher levels of global heating, what is today once-a-century coastal flooding will happen every year by 2100, fuelled by storms gorged with extra moisture and rising seas.

These environmental changes also affect every part of crop production. NASA which along with partner agencies and organizations, monitors all of these environmental changes, also uses advanced computer models that pull in satellite data and then simulate how Earth’s climate will respond to continued greenhouse gas emissions in the future. In a newsletter published on Wednesday, they report that the physiological changes on plants can be complex and are tied to crop type and the climate effects seen at both the regional and local level.

Different regions will experience different heat intensities in the future climate, especially during extreme events like heat waves. “The pattern of where crops are grown decides the pattern of impacts,” Jonas Jägermeyr, the coordinator for the Global Gridded Crop Model Intercomparison project under AgMIP at GISS tells NASA. “The more you grow in the tropics, the harder you will be hit. Because it’s already pretty warm, an additional amount of warming will be more severe than at high latitudes.” A 2019 model study simulated future global wheat production with projected global temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. Taking into account carbon dioxide’s fertilization effect, the results showed that grain yields for winter or spring-planted wheat rose by about 5% in more temperate regions such as the United States and Europe, and declined by about 2 to 3% in warmer regions such as Central America and parts of Africa.

For India specifically, which produces 14% of the total global wheat, the study more frequently saw years with low wheat yields.

Another looming danger is “tipping points", invisible thresholds — triggered by rising temperatures — for irreversible changes in Earth’s climate system. Disintegrating ice sheets holding enough water to raise seas a dozen metres; the melting of permafrost laden with double the carbon in the atmosphere; the transition of the Amazon from tropical forest to savannah — these potential catastrophes “cannot be ruled out," the report cautions. Our natural allies in the fight against climate change, meanwhile, are suffering battle fatigue. Since about 1960, forests, soil and oceans have steadily absorbed 56 percent of all the CO2 humanity has chucked into the atmosphere — even as those emissions have increased by half.

