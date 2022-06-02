Why Cockroaches Can’t Fly For Too Long Despite Having Wings

Cockroaches are commonly found in every household. Lack of cleanliness can cause them to multiply and roam around your house as uninvited guests. This creature thrives in the dirt. Cockroaches are also considered a home of disease. Hence, to avoid disease spreading cockroaches, it is important to maintain cleanliness.

However, no matter how hard you try, cockroaches must’ve made your house their paradise at some point. While cockroaches are very commonly seen in Indian households, there are some lesser-known facts about the insect that you might find very interesting.

If you have seen a cockroach, you must have also noticed that it has two wings. But have you wondered why cockroaches can’t fly for long even after having wings? There is a special reason for this.

Just like all other insects, cockroaches too have a nervous system. They control their flight and direction with the help of their nervous system. Even though they’re equipped to fly, they can’t do it for long. This is because a cockroach’s wings are lighter than its body. Therefore, when the cockroach tries to fly, the wings are unable to bear the weight of its body. Hence, it can’t stay in the air for a long time. Experts say that even though a cockroach can’t fly for too long, it can cover a distance of five kilometres in an hour.

Interesting facts about cockroaches

There are many interesting facts about cockroaches that most people are not aware of. This creature can survive underwater by holding its breath for forty minutes.

It can also survive for three months without eating food and drinking water. Cockroaches can live for weeks even after being beheaded. They’re amazing creatures that have some of the most impeccable survival skills.

