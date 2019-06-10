Why Cricket Fans are Lauding Stuart Broad For Wishing Yuvraj Singh on His Retirement

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to Mohammad Kaif, a number of Indian cricketers took over to their social media accounts to bid farewell to Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from the international cricket on Monday.

"I have been playing international cricket on and off for 17 years. Now, it is time to say goodbye, to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end," said an emotional Yuvraj in a press conference on Monday. "This is the best time to move on," he added.

The two-time World Cup champion and one of India's cleanest hitters of the ball, 37-year-old Yuvraj, pulling brakes on his illustrious 19-year-old career made his fans and loyal followers of the sport emotional.

The man who starred in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup victories, @YUVSTRONG12 announces his retirement from International cricket.What's your favourite #YuvrajSingh moment in international cricket? pic.twitter.com/7Bw5LnwOFG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

As the news of Yuvi's retirement broke on the Internet, photos and videos from Natwest 2002 finals, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2011 World Cup celebrating the cricketer's glorious journey started doing the rounds of Twitter and Facebook.

Not far behind from wishing the cricketer on his life's second innings was English pacer Stuart Broad.

32-year-old Broad, who is an active Test player for the England team, posted a throwback photo with Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram account.

"Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial," Broad wrote along with a photograph from 2007 T20 World Cup.

What's the big deal, you ask?

It was Broad's fateful over on 19th September 2007, which helped Yuvraj hit the fastest half-century in a T20I game, a record that holds till date.

Yuvraj had smacked Andrew Flintoff for a couple of fours in the 18th over of the match. This did not go down too well with Flintoff and the two engaged in a huge altercation. The on-field umpires intervened but an animated Yuvraj was far from done.

In came Broad but little did he know what was about to come.

Yuvraj unleashed himself and sent Broad all over the park for six maximums. 6,6,6,6,6,6 read Broad's over as Yuvi rocketed away to a 12-ball half century.

Broad's post on Monday instantly brought back the memories among the Indian fans. Broad, who has mostly been at the receiving end of Indian cricket community, was appreciated for his true sportsmanship gesture.

You can watch Broad's 'six sixes' over here: