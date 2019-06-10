Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Why Cricket Fans are Lauding Stuart Broad For Wishing Yuvraj Singh on His Retirement

Among the many cricketers who wished Yuvraj Singh on his second innings, Stuart Broad's 'cameo' surprised many in India.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Why Cricket Fans are Lauding Stuart Broad For Wishing Yuvraj Singh on His Retirement
File image from 2007 T20I World Cup / News18.
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to Mohammad Kaif, a number of Indian cricketers took over to their social media accounts to bid farewell to Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from the international cricket on Monday.

"I have been playing international cricket on and off for 17 years. Now, it is time to say goodbye, to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end," said an emotional Yuvraj in a press conference on Monday. "This is the best time to move on," he added.

The two-time World Cup champion and one of India's cleanest hitters of the ball, 37-year-old Yuvraj, pulling brakes on his illustrious 19-year-old career made his fans and loyal followers of the sport emotional.

As the news of Yuvi's retirement broke on the Internet, photos and videos from Natwest 2002 finals, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2011 World Cup celebrating the cricketer's glorious journey started doing the rounds of Twitter and Facebook.

Not far behind from wishing the cricketer on his life's second innings was English pacer Stuart Broad.

32-year-old Broad, who is an active Test player for the England team, posted a throwback photo with Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram account.

"Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial," Broad wrote along with a photograph from 2007 T20 World Cup.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial 🙌🏻 🏏

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

What's the big deal, you ask?

It was Broad's fateful over on 19th September 2007, which helped Yuvraj hit the fastest half-century in a T20I game, a record that holds till date.

Yuvraj had smacked Andrew Flintoff for a couple of fours in the 18th over of the match. This did not go down too well with Flintoff and the two engaged in a huge altercation. The on-field umpires intervened but an animated Yuvraj was far from done.

In came Broad but little did he know what was about to come.

Yuvraj unleashed himself and sent Broad all over the park for six maximums. 6,6,6,6,6,6 read Broad's over as Yuvi rocketed away to a 12-ball half century.

Broad's post on Monday instantly brought back the memories among the Indian fans. Broad, who has mostly been at the receiving end of Indian cricket community, was appreciated for his true sportsmanship gesture.

Oh, there were puns too.

You can watch Broad's 'six sixes' over here:

