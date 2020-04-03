Why Dada Kondke Was Googled After PM Modi Asked Indians to Light Candles

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indians to light candles and diyas on April 5, social media was flooded with memes. From Devdas to Happydent chewing gum ads, netizens scooped out content from pop culture to lighten the mood.

Aishwarya Rai and Dia Mirza too made a cameo. Amid all this, Dada Kondke was among the top searches.

Kondke is an Indian actor and film producer and is among the most renowned personalities in Marathi film industry. And his 1986 hit film Andheri Raat Mai Diya Tere Haath Mai made him feature among the top searches on Friday morning. Meme lords seemed to be on a hunt for content from this movie.

Kondke, Amjad Khan and Usha Chavan are the star cast of the film. Kondke (1932 to 1998) was known for ‘double meaning’ dialogues in his films and was known for introducing sex comedy to Indian cinema.

He has also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for having the highest number of movies that ran for 25 consecutive weeks. Kondke started his career with a Marathi band and toured across Maharashtra for various programmes, which helped him understand the culture better.

Kondke did his film debut with Bhalji Pendharkar's movie Tambdi Maati and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He then began working as a producer with the film Songadya in 1971.

On Friday, Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.