BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Why Dada Kondke Was Googled After PM Modi Asked Indians to Light Candles

File image of Dada Kondke.

File image of Dada Kondke.

On Friday, Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

Sana Fazili
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Share this:

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indians to light candles and diyas on April 5, social media was flooded with memes. From Devdas to Happydent chewing gum ads, netizens scooped out content from pop culture to lighten the mood.

Aishwarya Rai and Dia Mirza too made a cameo. Amid all this, Dada Kondke was among the top searches.

Screen Shot 2020-04-03 at 11.18.00 AM

Kondke is an Indian actor and film producer and is among the most renowned personalities in Marathi film industry. And his 1986 hit film Andheri Raat Mai Diya Tere Haath Mai made him feature among the top searches on Friday morning. Meme lords seemed to be on a hunt for content from this movie.

Kondke, Amjad Khan and Usha Chavan are the star cast of the film. Kondke (1932 to 1998) was known for ‘double meaning’ dialogues in his films and was known for introducing sex comedy to Indian cinema.

He has also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for having the highest number of movies that ran for 25 consecutive weeks. Kondke started his career with a Marathi band and toured across Maharashtra for various programmes, which helped him understand the culture better.

Kondke did his film debut with Bhalji Pendharkar's movie Tambdi Maati and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He then began working as a producer with the film Songadya in 1971.

On Friday, Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,932

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,157

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,076

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,149

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres