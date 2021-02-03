Why Did Dinosaurs Have Horns or Frills? Fossils in the Gobi Desert May Be Key to Answer

If you’re a fan of Jurassic Park, you might remember some dinosaurs like the triceratops with horny structures around their head. But why did they have such features? A lot of what we know about dinosaurs is based on logical conjecture. Palaeontologists use fossilised remnants of their skeletons and habitat to estimate what their social, physiological, and reproductive lives might have been. For one dino species with frills, the Protoceratops, the formidable structure might have been used for flirting, according to recent study.

Most modern male birds often have impressive plumes and features in order to attract mates. Researchers at Natural History Museum in London are now wondering if the same could be said for these Protoceratops. The sample for this study were these sheep-size dinosaurs found in Mongolia's Gobi Desert.

They lived here 70 million to 74 million years ago. They have created 3-D analysis of 30 complete Protoceratops skulls. The result shows the frill in these ceratopsian dinosaurs (dinosaurs with frills and horns) were an independent region of the skull and it grew much more rapidly than any other region of the head. The reason why the researchers believe it is a mating signal apparatus because sexual traits in animals are generally distinct and do not affect the function of other areas.

“It's not possible to tell sexes apart from these fossils. We looked at the 3-dimensional shape and our focus was on seeing if we could find two separate groupings of shape that might indicate two sexes, and we couldn't,” said lead author Andrew Knapp to CNN. The study has been published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

It was formerly believed that these structures were used a defence mechanism or cooling method. This new study challenges the notion. They wonder if male and female Protoceratops were similar or different in size (as observed in most birds and animals). Sexual dimorphism is when two sexes of a species have different morphological features. Sexual dimorphism might also suggest that these structures were a part of sexual selection.

“That's not to say that there isn't sexual dimorphism, rather that it's likely to be quite subtle and not down to skull shape alone,” Knapp added. According to him, despite the origins of the frill, it could still be a sexual indicator of sorts. He noted that there was a correlation between shape of the frill with size. The frill could have been an identifier for potential mates as a signal to emphasize body size.