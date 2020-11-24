Why Did Pak Minister Compare Macron to Nazis? All You Need to Know of France's 'Republican Values'

French President Emmanuel Macron has been facing numerous barbs from heads of states of countries like Pakistan and Turkey following his hard stance on "Islamic terrorism" after a series of hate crimes ripped through France following the republication of a controversial Prophet Mohammad caricature.

The latest salvo was launched by Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari who compared Macron's treatment of Muslims to how Nazis treated Jews.

The comment has raised multiple eyebrows with France's foreign ministry demanding Pakistan authorities withdraw the comments. The post was taken down by Mazari shortly after. The comment also polarised opinions on social media with many slamming her for comparing Macron to Nazis while others supported her and slammed France for its alleged interference with the Pakistani minister's freedom of speech.

In the West, the media (justifiably) pays more attention to Erdogan than to Imran Khan. But Pakistan’s demonization of France is equally appalling. Pakistani “human rights” minister accused Macron of treating Muslim kids the way the Nazis treated the Jews.https://t.co/ToWu6k7HrM — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) November 22, 2020

But why did the Pakistani minister compare Macron to a Nazi?

Mazari's comments came amidst Macron's continued clampdown on "radical Islam" following two beheadings and a string of killings following the republication of the controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Prophet Mohammad. The cartoon was reprinted to commemorate the start of the trial for the 2015 terror attack on the satire magazine's Paris office and several countries criticized Macron's defence of the same. Following the attacks, Macron has strengthened his war on what he called "radical Islamic terror". Last week, he urged Muslim leaders in France to back the controversial "charter of republican values".

What is the "Charter of Republican Values?"

The French Council of the Muslim Faith has been asked to accept the charter's tenets which include the formal appointment of accredited imams whose accreditation can be withdrawn if necessary. The charter also states that Islam is a religion and not a political movement and prohibits "foreign interference" in Islam. The new charter would also bring restrictions on homeschooling. It would also provide all children with a national identification number (INE).

France Demands Pakistan Rectifies Macron Nazi Jibe

What happened to Mazari's tweet?

On Sunday, Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari withdrew the comments she had made earlier in wake of France's foreign ministry demanding the removal of the post. "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews – Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification," Mazari had said in a tweet linking to an online article. The article was however amended earlier on Sunday to reflect the fact that the idea if implemented, would be applied to all children in France and not just to Muslim children. In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Mazari initially doubled down on her claims following a condemnation by France’s foreign ministry late on Saturday, which described them as "blatant lies, imbued with an ideology of hatred and violence.” Later on Sunday, however, Mazari tweeted: "The article I had cited has been corrected by the relevant publication, I have also deleted my tweet on the same."