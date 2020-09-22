BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'More Reasons to Support RCB': Fans Laud Virat Kohli After He Changes Twitter Name to 'Simranjeet Singh'

File photo of Virat Kohli. Screenshot of Twitter/Virat Kohli.

File photo of Virat Kohli. Screenshot of Twitter/Virat Kohli.

Did Virat Kohli's Twitter account get hacked or is it an impersonator?

Buzz Staff

On Monday, Twitterati were surprised to find that India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's name had been replaced by "Simranjeet Singh" on Twitter. Did his account get hacked? Is it an impersonator? Who changed his name on Twitter?

Before you jump the gun and imagine the worst-case scenario (hello, it's 2020?!), the reason behind the name change is actually pretty straightforward and heartwarming.

Virat Kohli, along with other RCB players, will be honouring COVID warriors through the IPL 2020-- as a tribute to good samaritans who have gone out of their way to help others during the Covid-19 crisis, Virat Kohli changed his Twitter name to Simranjeet Singh. He even sported a jersey with Singh's name printed on it.

Kohli changed his name for a day, and while it's been changed back again, we have a screenshot:

On Monday, the official Twitter handle for RCB announced that to honour and as recognition for the efforts of the Covid heroes, the team players will be sporting jerseys with their names on it for the rest of the tournament:

"My Covid Heroes: Over the past few days we’ve been bringing stories of Real Challengers who’ve inspired us. To pay homage to every Covid Hero out there, RCB has decided to sport ‘My Covid Heroes’ jersey throughout the Dream 11 IPL," the caption read.

Even cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to share a photo of the jerseys with names of COVID warriors on them.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Not just Virat Kohli, even AB de Villiers changed his name on Twitter and was seen wearing a jersey with the name "Paritosh" printed on it. Who are Simranjeet Singh and Paritosh Pant?

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Chandigarh's Singh is hearing impaired but that didn't stop him from helping others during the Covid-19 crisis. He is not a part of any organisation; along with his friends, Singh raised around Rs 98,000 for the poor during the pandemic. Paritosh Pant, on the other hand, is a restaurateur, who launched a project, "Feeding from Afar" in Mumbai's Govandi to provide meals for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

