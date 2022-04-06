Why Did T-Rex Have Such Tiny Arms? Scientists Have a Hypothesis

If you were a fan of Jurassic Park, you must be aware of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, or T-Rex. These creatures were one of the most vicious and deadly of all the dinosaurs featured in the movie. However, they were also one of the most mysterious-looking because of their ridiculously short arms.

Palaeontologists have been wondering for decades as to why evolution chose T-Rex to have such short arms, until now. A hypothesis as peculiar as the tiny arms on the T-Rex, suggests that the arms evolved in this manner to prevent accidental amputation while a pack of these deadly creatures was munching on a common prey.

“What if several adult tyrannosaurs converged on a carcass? You have a bunch of massive skulls, with incredibly powerful jaws and teeth, ripping and chomping down flesh and bone right next to you. What if your friend there thinks you are getting a little too close? They might warn you away by severing your arm,” said Kevin Padian, emeritus professor of integrative biology, University of California, Berkeley, and the lead author of the study, in a press release.

The arms have been a topic of keen interest since they were too small to be part of the skeleton. This was the exact same thing that Barnum Brown, who discovered the first T-Rex fossil in 1900, thought upon seeing the skeleton. Kevin, factoring in all the previous hypotheses that surfaced in association with T-Rex arms, found that none of them could be proven or fully tested.

Despite publishing an interesting and fresh perspective into why the arms on the T-Rex are so short, Kevin claims to have no illusion that his idea will be the end of the discourse. “To me, this study of what the arms did is interesting because of how we tell stories in science and what qualifies as an explanation. We tell a lot of stories like this about the possible functions of T-Rex because it is an interesting problem. But are we really looking at the problem right away?” Kevin stated.

The paper containing the hypothesis will be published in the journalActa Palaeontologia Polonica.

