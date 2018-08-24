GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why Did TIME Magazine Cover Feature US President Donald Trump Drowning In Oval Office?

The current cover, "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 24, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Why Did TIME Magazine Cover Feature US President Donald Trump Drowning In Oval Office?
The current cover, "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."
US President Donald Trump just refuses to not be in the headlines.

TIME Magazine, one of the American media outlets that have been relentless with its coverage on Trump, published two consecutive issues on the US President.

The last issue of TIME Magazine featuring Trump was the stuff of nightmares - it was Trump and Putin's face morphed together. The latest issue features trump drowning in the oval office.

Trump in TIME Magazine latest cover

And if this cover looks familiar - that is because it is. TIME Magazine has had two earlier covers which are very similar in nature - all feature Trump in the Oval Office - with varying degrees of rainfall.

trump in time mag 3

The TIME explains how Tim O’Brien, the artist who has visualized the other two covers, has added the next illustrative step to visualizing the mounting troubles facing President Trump. The third cover in O’Brien’s series is the one which features a flooded Oval Office with the President floating above the water line.

The covers represent the current political scenarios that unfold in relation to President Trump in the United States. The level of water, through the covers, keeps increasing.

At present, Trump is in the most amount of trouble he has been, owing to a bunch of recent controversies cropping up in the last week. TIME Magazines also reflects this - and tells you just how worse it can get.



Considering the sheer amount of times that Trump has featured on a TIME cover, which is over 15 times in a year in 2017 alone, TIME Magazine also posted a video of their Trump covers.

 

"In Deep" reflects the amount of trouble that Trump is currently in - deep. The situation is worse than it has been. The situation "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."

