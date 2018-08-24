English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why Did TIME Magazine Cover Feature US President Donald Trump Drowning In Oval Office?
The current cover, "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."
The current cover, "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."
Loading...
US President Donald Trump just refuses to not be in the headlines.
TIME Magazine, one of the American media outlets that have been relentless with its coverage on Trump, published two consecutive issues on the US President.
The last issue of TIME Magazine featuring Trump was the stuff of nightmares - it was Trump and Putin's face morphed together. The latest issue features trump drowning in the oval office.
And if this cover looks familiar - that is because it is. TIME Magazine has had two earlier covers which are very similar in nature - all feature Trump in the Oval Office - with varying degrees of rainfall.
The TIME explains how Tim O’Brien, the artist who has visualized the other two covers, has added the next illustrative step to visualizing the mounting troubles facing President Trump. The third cover in O’Brien’s series is the one which features a flooded Oval Office with the President floating above the water line.
The covers represent the current political scenarios that unfold in relation to President Trump in the United States. The level of water, through the covers, keeps increasing.
At present, Trump is in the most amount of trouble he has been, owing to a bunch of recent controversies cropping up in the last week. TIME Magazines also reflects this - and tells you just how worse it can get.
Considering the sheer amount of times that Trump has featured on a TIME cover, which is over 15 times in a year in 2017 alone, TIME Magazine also posted a video of their Trump covers.
"In Deep" reflects the amount of trouble that Trump is currently in - deep. The situation is worse than it has been. The situation "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."
Also Watch
TIME Magazine, one of the American media outlets that have been relentless with its coverage on Trump, published two consecutive issues on the US President.
The last issue of TIME Magazine featuring Trump was the stuff of nightmares - it was Trump and Putin's face morphed together. The latest issue features trump drowning in the oval office.
And if this cover looks familiar - that is because it is. TIME Magazine has had two earlier covers which are very similar in nature - all feature Trump in the Oval Office - with varying degrees of rainfall.
The TIME explains how Tim O’Brien, the artist who has visualized the other two covers, has added the next illustrative step to visualizing the mounting troubles facing President Trump. The third cover in O’Brien’s series is the one which features a flooded Oval Office with the President floating above the water line.
The covers represent the current political scenarios that unfold in relation to President Trump in the United States. The level of water, through the covers, keeps increasing.
At present, Trump is in the most amount of trouble he has been, owing to a bunch of recent controversies cropping up in the last week. TIME Magazines also reflects this - and tells you just how worse it can get.
TIME’s new cover: Trump is in trouble. Here's how much worse it could get https://t.co/IgjeHWr2cD pic.twitter.com/hnUc7Njbxu
— TIME (@TIME) August 23, 2018
Considering the sheer amount of times that Trump has featured on a TIME cover, which is over 15 times in a year in 2017 alone, TIME Magazine also posted a video of their Trump covers.
"In Deep" reflects the amount of trouble that Trump is currently in - deep. The situation is worse than it has been. The situation "In Deep" is more than just 'Stormy,' and there's definitely a lot "to see here."
Also Watch
-
Man Claiming to be MP CM's Relative Abuse Traffic Cops When Stopped For Violation
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Man Claiming to be MP CM's Relative Abuse Traffic Cops When Stopped For Violation
Friday 24 August , 2018 E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Deadly Accident On Highway But A Miracle Saves The Baby
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Auto Trivia: World’s 1st Car Driver Was a Woman, Drove Mercedes for 106 Km
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...