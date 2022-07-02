Why Didn't Eddie Get to Graduate? 'Stranger Things' Fans Can't Get Over it

[‘Stranger Things’ volume 2 spoilers ahead]

The ‘Stranger Things’ finale gave us many reasons to be heartbroken. You’ve got to love a good old redemption arc, and all the more so if the person being redeemed ends up as something of a tragic hero. That’s what happened with Eddie Munson and Stranger Things fans can’t forgive the Duffer Brothers for how he went unacknowledged despite that fact. Not only does Eddie end up dying, but also nobody in Hawkins, except for Dustin, seems to understand that he died protecting them. To add salt to the wound, remember Eddie’s graduation plans? Obviously, that’s never happening either unless he comes back to life somehow.

eddie munson, our hero who deserved to graduate #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/xE7Asc6K8r — kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 1, 2022

the fact that eddie munson will never get to graduate, snatches his diploma & runs like hell out of there like he always planned, this hits different now #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/lpuvnVIpb0 — (@sthingsthinker) July 1, 2022

I WILL NEVER FORGIVE THE DUFFER BROTHERS FOR K WORDING EDDIE FUCK YOU ALL HE WASN'T ABLE TO GRADUATE, HE DIED WITHOUT PROVING HIMSELF AS INNOCENT I HATE YALL SO FUCKING MUCH #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/4ZRyt9LCTi — a (@vachiratonta) July 1, 2022

i feel bad for eddie. he never got to graduate. he never got to clear his name. he died for the town that labeled him as a murderer. even after his death, no one cared except for dustin and his uncle.#StrangerThings — st4 spoilers︎ ︎!! (@fseid_) July 1, 2022

I just finished #StrangerThings and it hurts me so much to see Eddie die knowing he won't get a proper funeral. He never even got to graduate or have his name cleared of the charges leveled against him. He died as a hero, and no one knows about it because everyone despises him. pic.twitter.com/jzMNpiElhf — ☽ (@lvccmp) July 1, 2022

I HATE EVERYTHING, THIS IS SO UNFAIR AND ONLY DUSTIN CARED ABOUT HIS DEATH. HIS BODY IS STILL IN THE UPSIDE DOWN AND NOBODY ELSE CARES????? EDDIE MUNSON MATTERED. EDDIE WAS INNOCENT , HE COULDN’T EVEN GRADUATE… #StrangerThings #EDDIEMUNSON pic.twitter.com/ScTko09PlA — ♱♱ // JUSTICE FOR EDDIE MUNSON (@redfairyx) July 1, 2022

thinking about the fact eddie was there for dustin when he first joined high school and literally took him under his wing. thinking about how he deserved to graduate and to clear his name. will NEVER forgive the duffer brothers. they couldn’t let us just have this one person pic.twitter.com/sbHREt5GC2 — jess (@fxckoklahoma) July 1, 2022

Eddie’s heroism was elevated by the fact that he shredded Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ (along with our hearts) right in Vecna’s backyard.

