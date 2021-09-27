Why do Children Obsess Over Dinosaurs? Here's What Psychologists Say

Dinosaurs are one of the first animals toys that capture a child’s curiosity and attention. Many children are often seen learning names of different species of dinosaurs even before they can learn about any other animal. But why is it that dinosaurs, which vanished from the planet centuries ago, still rule children’s hearts? The intense interest in dinosaurs shown by children may have to do something about their age and how their brain is developing at the time. Speaking to CNN, Dr. Arthur Lavin, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on the Psychosocial Aspects of Child and Family Health, said that children aged 3 to 4 go through a period of hyperfixation. During this age, children practice imagination-based play, according to Lavin, where they become extremely interested in subjects like fairies, monsters, or in some cases, dinosaurs.

These obsessions with such creatures is part of children’s journey in developing the idea of self. As Lavin told CNN, that one of the ways children create an identity for themselves is by making up stuff about the world they have created. Dinosaurs happen to be one of the perfect creatures that fit into this fantastical world created by children while growing up. Like fairies and unicorns, dinosaurs fit the description of fantastical creatures since they are extinct. The fascination of children with this make-believe world could be so intense that some children can even recite complicated dinosaur names and facts from memory.

Obsessing over dinosaurs even helps in children’s cognitive brain development as one study from 2008 suggested. The study pointed out that sustained intense interests, particularly in a conceptual field like dinosaurs, can assist children in developing increased knowledge and persistence, and a better attention span, deeper information-processing skills.

However, as the children grow up, they also lose interest in dinosaurs and let reality set in and guide their imagination. Lavin told CNN that at the age of three and four, children are more busy constructing the idea of self and their immediate family, but as they grow up, they become more interested in others and how to get along with their social circle.

