Why Do Dogs Tilt Heads While Listening to Their Owners? New Study Answers

Dog lovers adore everything their pet does. Many even spend their entire day looking at the antics of their dogs. The relationship between humans and dogs is an extremely special one and humans understand the reason behind most of the activities of a dog. But there was one thing not many knew about.

We all often wondered why dogs tilt their head in one direction while listening to humans. Scientists of Hungary have found the reason behind the dog’s actions.

Scientists at Eotvos Lorand University of Budapest, Hungary, have found why dogs tilt heads to one side while listening to humans. People believed that dogs did this when they couldn’t follow what the humans were saying.

However, the research reveals that it is exactly the opposite. During the research, the dog owners were asked to tell their pets the name of different toys. While doing so, scientists studied the actions of the dogs. It was found that there is a relation between the movement of the animal’s head and the owner’s voice.

Dogs tilt their heads according to the tone of voice, revealed the study. When the owner says something in the tone of explaining, dogs listen to it carefully by tilting their head. Scientists have claimed that a dog’s breed also plays a part in its movements.

The dogs, who are of a more intelligent breed learn quickly, listen to their owners more carefully and tilt their heads to one side. At least 40 dogs of different breeds tilted their heads during 43% time of the research. While the breeds, considered less intelligent, tilted their heads in one direction for only 2% time of the research.

Researchers have said that when animals listen carefully, they tilt their head. However, more research is needed in this field since it is possible that when a dog tilts its head it creates an image in its head. It can only be found out after research.

