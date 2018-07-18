English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why Do Fans Think MS Dhoni is Retiring After His Last ODI Against England?
Actions speak louder than words
MS Dhoni. (Image: PTI)
While England cruised comfortably to an eight-wicket victory on Tuesday, Indian fans had more reasons to brood over.
After the match, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took the ball from the umpire’s hand, sparking speculation that the legendary wicket-keeper and batsman was planning to retire.
The innocuous enough incident happened after England’s victory when the players were walking back to the dressing room.
Watch it for yourself:
Fans on social media were quick to interpret the worst:
Many also commented on the consistently poor performance of the former captain in this ODI with some going as far as saying that Dhoni should actually retire.
Dhoni's performance was severely critiqued after he made a slow 42 runs of 66 balls. Even in the second ODI, the wicket-keeper had scored a lowly 37 runs.
But while fans were decidedly angry about the loss, others on Twitter saw the brighter side:
So is Mahi really retiring?
