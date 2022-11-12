Why do Indian Women Sew Saree Fall to Six-yard of Elegance

Indian women have been wrapping themselves in silk, cotton, or linen for centuries now. This is more than just a simple garment. The six yards of elegance are also the symbol of national pride that has been rooted in its traditional culture and cutting-edge design. India remains one of the last great handicraft cultures. It is the powerhouse of dyeing, printing and silk weaving.

Weavers in parts of India are still using old-school wooden looms to make the six-yard-long saree. The authenticity of the saree is in demand at present in the fashion industry. But did you know why Indian women use Saree fall in the hemline of the garment? Let us tell you a little about it.

According to an unclaimed report mentioned by News18 Hindi, the tradition of wearing a fall in a saree was introduced in 1975 to protect the garment from getting ripped. For those who are not aware, the fall is a constant and vital companion of the saree. It is a sturdy cotton or terry cotton long strip of fabric that is 5 inches wide and 3 metres long. It is sewn to the hem of a saree in such a way that it covers the initial drape and pleat area only.

As the name suggests the saree fall also helps the saree’s pleats fall nicely. But are they attached? It is because the saree hem that falls near the feet is liable to entangle with footwear or might come under the feet which can lead to either damage or tear of the fabric. Also, the saree is made of lightweight fabrics which can fly off even when tied and it makes it difficult to keep the pleats in their place.

Delicate sarees like silk ones with fragile Resham edges like Banarasis and pure handloom ones must be worn only after they have been sewn with a fall or there is a possibility of the risk of tearing the edges of the expensive garment.

