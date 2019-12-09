Why Do People Cheat in Relationships? This Study Has All the Answers

According to a study conducted recently, infidelity raises its ugly head in most marriages, with insecurity and a tendency to pry being most common among married couples. The study, undertaken independently by Hotstar, comes after its much talked about show, Out Of Love, which deals with the aftermath of extramarital affairs and the way the human mind perceives and deals with it.

One would expect that infidelity, or when one partner cheats on another, would be a deal-breaker; but human relations are seldom that simple. In the show, which is almost poetic in its narrative, the protagonist learns of her husband's affair with a younger woman, scrambles for ways to get her revenge and teach him a lesson and eventually lets go and chooses to prioritize herself instead.

The study, which aims to study loyalty and trust between partners, ironically shows that at least 45 percent people want to check their partners' phones and at least 55 percent have already done it. This isn't limited to arranged marriages in India. Surprisingly, 62 percent people in love marriages are likely to spy on their partners.

Why this lack of trust? Dr. Ramon Llamba, a therapist, says, “We as human beings are naturally driven by behavioural mechanisms called emotional drivers. People who have security and control as their primary driver have this innate desire to feed their emotions and be in control of their environment and feel secure by finding out information. This mechanism at a subconscious level drives them to spy on their partner’s phone or email.”

The study also revealed something quite interesting. It showed that this tendency to suspect partners of having illicit relationships was far more pronounced in people from the North and East as compared to the South and West.

Nowadays, the definition of extramarital affairs or disloyalty in a relationship has drastically changed. For instance, as per the study, 47 percent Indians feel that physical intimacy is the worst form of cheating while 37 percent feel the same about emotional infidelity.

A revelation? Pretty much. More than anything, Out of Love opens up a conversation about extramarital affairs and cheating - subjects which were so far mostly restricted to discussions behind close doors.

