Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Why Do People Cheat in Relationships? This Study Has All the Answers

The study, which aims to study loyalty and trust between partners, ironically shows that at least 45 percent people want to check their partners' phones and at least 55 percent have already done it.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why Do People Cheat in Relationships? This Study Has All the Answers
The study, which aims to study loyalty and trust between partners, ironically shows that at least 45 percent people want to check their partners' phones and at least 55 percent have already done it.

According to a study conducted recently, infidelity raises its ugly head in most marriages, with insecurity and a tendency to pry being most common among married couples. The study, undertaken independently by Hotstar, comes after its much talked about show, Out Of Love, which deals with the aftermath of extramarital affairs and the way the human mind perceives and deals with it.

One would expect that infidelity, or when one partner cheats on another, would be a deal-breaker; but human relations are seldom that simple. In the show, which is almost poetic in its narrative, the protagonist learns of her husband's affair with a younger woman, scrambles for ways to get her revenge and teach him a lesson and eventually lets go and chooses to prioritize herself instead.

The study, which aims to study loyalty and trust between partners, ironically shows that at least 45 percent people want to check their partners' phones and at least 55 percent have already done it. This isn't limited to arranged marriages in India. Surprisingly, 62 percent people in love marriages are likely to spy on their partners.

Why this lack of trust? Dr. Ramon Llamba, a therapist, says, “We as human beings are naturally driven by behavioural mechanisms called emotional drivers. People who have security and control as their primary driver have this innate desire to feed their emotions and be in control of their environment and feel secure by finding out information. This mechanism at a subconscious level drives them to spy on their partner’s phone or email.”

The study also revealed something quite interesting. It showed that this tendency to suspect partners of having illicit relationships was far more pronounced in people from the North and East as compared to the South and West.

Nowadays, the definition of extramarital affairs or disloyalty in a relationship has drastically changed. For instance, as per the study, 47 percent Indians feel that physical intimacy is the worst form of cheating while 37 percent feel the same about emotional infidelity.

A revelation? Pretty much. More than anything, Out of Love opens up a conversation about extramarital affairs and cheating - subjects which were so far mostly restricted to discussions behind close doors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram