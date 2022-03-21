Why Do People Fall For Conspiracy Theories? Psychology Expert Has Answers

From believing that the world would end in 2012 to denying that the Earth is round, there has always been a section of people around us who are ever ready to back these beliefs. With every major event that takes place, a conspiracy theory tends to accompany it and become the hot topic for many. A majority of these theories are not supported by any facts but rather based on speculations. However, people are still found to be willingly falling for it. Explaining this absurd human nature, David Hundsness, a BA degree holder in Psychology from the University of California has made a series of intriguing TikTok videos, as reported by LADBible.

In the TikTok videos, David shed light on why some people are so vulnerable to certain false ideas despite having no concrete evidence to prove its credibility.

While listing down some reasons, David began with highlighting the rapid spread of misinformation when the COVID-19 virus hit the world. He attributed lack of information with the rising popularity of conspiracy theories and claimed that it helps ‘fill the gap’. David said that when there is not much information available on a certain topic, people prefer to have favourable answers for it rather than having no explanation at all.

Advertisement

Further, David claimed that people fall for the conspiracy theories as they get anxious. These theories, according to David, provide information on “who the enemy is or the threat is coming from. This helps people in not feeling so “unpredictable and random” about a certain event and makes it more manageable for them.

RELATED STORIES Conspiracy Theories About Covid-19 Continue to Flood the Internet

Besides this, David said that people are also likely to get influenced by the groups they follow. These groups can be a political party which some people trust in and refrain from going against its beliefs.

Concluding his explanation, David asserted that ego “fuels every conspiracy theory.” The expert claimed that people who are susceptible to believing in conspiracy theories consider themselves as part of a special group that knows “the truth.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.