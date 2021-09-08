Why Do Planes Have Ashtrays? Flight Attendant Reveals the Reason Behind This

Around 1990, most airlines banned inflight smoking. But if you have noticed, the bathroom doors in aeroplanes still have ashtrays. Why is that? This question was asked by a flight attendant in a TikTok video that is going viral and triggering netizens’ curiosity. The viral video was shared by Canadian Flight Attendant Kaylee L on July 16. In the video, the question “Have you ever noticed that even the new airplanes have ashtrays?” is seen written on the screen, while visuals of a bathroom door inside an aeroplane appear in the background. On the door, “No smoking inside toilet” is written in large red text with its French translation below. The camera moves downwards and the ashtray attached to the bathroom door can be seen.

The Flight Attendant opens the ashtray with her right hand to demonstrate that the ashtray is actually usable. Next, she opens the bathroom gate to show that an ashtray is attached from the inside as well. The question on the screen adds, “Do you know why?” During the video, a text-to-speech voice-over can be heard reading the text of the question. Sharing the video, Kaylee wrote in the caption, “Let me know in the comments what your guess is.”

Responding to Kaylee’s question, many users posted their guesses in the comments. The video also received a response from another flight attendant, who correctly answered Kaylee’s question. They wrote, “FA here! It’s because people will try and break the rules. We prefer that they use ashtrays to hide their cigarettes instead of causing a fire hazard by hiding them in a small corner.” Validating the comment that the answer was correct, Kaylee replied, “Bingo!”

Another TikTok user commented, “because if someone forgets, it is a safe place to put the cigarette.” To this, Kaylee replied laughingly, “Or blatantly disregard warnings, but yes!” Another user responded, “They are required by the law to have a safe place for the flight crew to put the illegal cigarettes.” Kaylee praised the comment, “great response.”

Recently, a viral video showed a woman being escorted off by police officials because she had reportedly lit a cigarette. How would you respond if you witnessed someone smoking on an aeroplane?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here