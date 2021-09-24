Why Do Some Songs Remind You of Certain People?

Memories have always been an intriguing topic for psychologists and neuroscientists. They are the building blocks of our present and the future. Largely divided into three categories – short-term, long-term, and sensory – memories still offer some knots that are hard to unwind, and the most notorious knots are provided by sensory memories. Associative memories, which come under the third category, have gotten numerous neuroscientists and psychologists hooked to them since the late 1800s. These are memories that are related to some unrelated things, like places, smell, sound, or people. Walking past a bakery shop reminds you of the muffins you had when you were eight; listening to a song reminds of someone that you ‘associate’ that song with,are some of the examples.

It was established after multiple studies that associative memories are formed in the medial temporal lobe – where other memories are formed – but facts about what exactly controls the formation and gives direction to the cells behind the development were still in the dark until now.

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine, have demystified the process of acquiring various things and attaching them to a memory in the brain. And the answer is dopamine!

Dopamine is a hormone that gives the brain a sense of pleasure or reward, and this chemical is behind the wheels and drives the cells to form associative memories. Fan cells, the cells responsible for deriving pre-existing memories, play a crucial role in forming new associative memories when coupled with dopamine.

“We never expected that dopamine is involved in the memory circuit. But the study’s findings point at the fact that dopamine plays a role in the memory formation,” said Kei Igarashi, Centre for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, UCI School of Medicine, in a press release.

The study reveals that certain odours induce a sense of achievement or reward and thus, we associate the fragrance with the feeling of getting a reward, leading to the development of associative memories. The findings that this study offered can also be used to understand various mental illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease, wherein, formation of associative memories falls to the bare minimum. The researchers can devise a method to slow the takeover of Alzheimer’s in the memory center of the brain.

