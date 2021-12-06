Why do the Hands of the Clock Move Clockwise? Here's the Historical Reason

Ever wondered why the hands of the clock move clockwise and not the other way round? While many have thought about it, very few know the reason why all three hands of the clock move only towards the right?

There is a historical reason behind it. The answer to the question comes from an experiment conducted years ago in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to reports on the Thrillist website, most of the civilizations in the olden times were settled in the Northern Hemisphere and a unique way to measure time was found then. The people at the time placed a sundial clock on the ground and noticed the direction of the shadow, which was found to be moving clockwise.

This rule continued for a long time and the movement of the needles was named clockwise. However, when the sundial clock was placed in the southern hemisphere, the shadow of the sun started moving anti-clockwise. The entire experiment led to understanding how the time worked.

As per the experts, it also depends on the rotation of the earth and a difference in time is seen due to the North Pole and the South Pole. If someone uses a sundial in any country of the northern hemisphere like Egypt, the shadow will rotate clockwise, but if the same sundial is used in South Africa or any country in the southern hemisphere, the shadow will move anticlockwise.

On both the poles, the movement of hands in a watch is seen heading in opposite directions. The hands of a watch move to the right and head to the left, followed by the same process called clockwise.

