News18» News»Buzz»'Why Do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Fans Hate Each Other?' Curious Australian Journalist Starts Twitter War
2-MIN READ

'Why Do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Fans Hate Each Other?' Curious Australian Journalist Starts Twitter War

Image Credits: AP/Twitter.

Curious to know why the fans of both cricketers that belong to the same squad hate each other, Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey took to Twitter to directly ask fans the question.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Any sport, cricket or otherwise, comes with rivalry: between teams, between players but very rarely between members of the same team.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Hitman Rohit Sharma are the current pillars of the Indian batting lineup. The two have taken India to glorious victories and often, comparisons are drawn between the two, and the question to 'Who is the real GOAT?' often doesn't have answers.

While the two cricketers turn rivals only during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with Sharma leading Mumbai Indians and Kohli heading the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, the fans of the two Indian cricketers do not seem to limit themselves to just the IPL. They also do not seem to go easy on each other online.

If you've come across those comments of turf war, and wondered why the bitter rivalry exists, you're not alone. Curious to know why the fans of both cricketers that belong to the same squad hate each other, Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey took to Twitter to directly ask fans the question.

She also added a meme: Nasseruddin Shah saying 'Gunah hai yeh.' (This is a crime.)

Her tweet, however, may have unleashed Pandora's box as cricket fans started a mini-war on explaining why one was better than the other.

And memes of their own.

There was also speculation, that Virat Kohli had at some point dated Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, but most of the rumor's were dismissed, with her being his managed all the way back in 2013, instead.

While the rivalry between fans may exist, it doesn't exist in the players as much. In a 'Breakfast With Champions' interview from 2017, Kohli had mentioned that initially when Rohit Sharma was bursting into the scene, he felt threatened. "I'm also a young player, so what is the new guy everyone is hyped about?' Kohli explained in Hindi.

Then the T-20 world cup happened, and Kohli saw Rohit Sharma's batting. He then goes on to praise it saying, "Its amazing. I haven't seen anyone time it better than him."


