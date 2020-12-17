'Why Do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Fans Hate Each Other?' Curious Australian Journalist Starts Twitter War

Any sport, cricket or otherwise, comes with rivalry: between teams, between players but very rarely between members of the same team.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Hitman Rohit Sharma are the current pillars of the Indian batting lineup. The two have taken India to glorious victories and often, comparisons are drawn between the two, and the question to 'Who is the real GOAT?' often doesn't have answers.

While the two cricketers turn rivals only during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with Sharma leading Mumbai Indians and Kohli heading the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, the fans of the two Indian cricketers do not seem to limit themselves to just the IPL. They also do not seem to go easy on each other online.

If you've come across those comments of turf war, and wondered why the bitter rivalry exists, you're not alone. Curious to know why the fans of both cricketers that belong to the same squad hate each other, Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey took to Twitter to directly ask fans the question.

She also added a meme: Nasseruddin Shah saying 'Gunah hai yeh.' (This is a crime.)

Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much? They are both India? I need an explanation please. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pKheSduMZZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 16, 2020

Her tweet, however, may have unleashed Pandora's box as cricket fans started a mini-war on explaining why one was better than the other.

Because, Virat Kohli always praise Rohit Sharma performance but Rohit Sharma never praise Virat Kohli performance.Many videos available on YouTube if you want to see , where Virat praise Rohit Sharma. But no video available where Rohit praise Virat Kohli. https://t.co/VoaWi9pqcE — ARJIT GUPTA (@ImArjitGupta18) December 16, 2020

May be they ran each other out so many times — Arsiya khanam (@Asha48350148) December 16, 2020

Why does the word Rohitians or Viratians exist, is the question.. — Sanju Sabu (@SanjuSabu13) December 16, 2020

And memes of their own.

There was also speculation, that Virat Kohli had at some point dated Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, but most of the rumor's were dismissed, with her being his managed all the way back in 2013, instead.

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) was recently spotted with a girl named Ritika Sajdeh @ a multiplex. She's his manager, NOT gf pic.twitter.com/v4oFLOOriz — Virat Kohli (@TheTeamVirat) August 30, 2013

While the rivalry between fans may exist, it doesn't exist in the players as much. In a 'Breakfast With Champions' interview from 2017, Kohli had mentioned that initially when Rohit Sharma was bursting into the scene, he felt threatened. "I'm also a young player, so what is the new guy everyone is hyped about?' Kohli explained in Hindi.

Then the T-20 world cup happened, and Kohli saw Rohit Sharma's batting. He then goes on to praise it saying, "Its amazing. I haven't seen anyone time it better than him."