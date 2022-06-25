Why Do We Always Have Flight Mode on Our Phones?

Flight mode is a common feature available on all mobile phones. Regardless of the brand you pick, the flight mode is always there. Many say that if a phone can be switched off, why is there a need for a flight mode?

Today we are going to tell you why there is an option of flight mode on every mobile phone? And its direct connection is from the plane itself.

1. After boarding the flight, the first thing we are asked to do is to put our phones on flight mode so that the signal of our mobile does not disturb the signal of the plane.

2. As soon as you put the mobile on flight mode, WiFi, GSM, and Bluetooth are disabled automatically in your phone.

3. Take-off and landing are the two most critical moments for a flight. In these two situations, the chances of an accident are the highest. Therefore, to avoid all such possibilities, you are asked to keep your phone in flight mode.

4. When the plane lands or takes off, the plane is connected to the traffic control. Mobile signals can interfere with the plane’s connectivity. The flight mode, therefore, is necessary to avoid any kind of disturbance in the flight.

