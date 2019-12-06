Take the pledge to vote

Why Do We Need a Judiciary in Place When We Have Real-life 'Singhams'?

Social media has hailed Cyberabad's Commissioner of Police and encounter specialist VC Sajjanar as Bollywood's fictional character Bajirao Singham.

News18.com

December 6, 2019
Why Do We Need a Judiciary in Place When We Have Real-life 'Singhams'?
"Galat kya hai yeh jaanne se koi farak nahi padta... galat ko sahi karne se farak padta hai (Knowing what's wrong doesn't matter, making wrong the right is what matters)," uttered Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, in Rohit Shetty's 2011 hit Singham.

Bajirao Singham was an uptight cop, a dispenser of vigilante justice, a one-man army, who was on a mission to cleanse the corrupt system and bring "bad people" in our society to their knees. He was furious, he was ferocious, he was unstoppable. Singham's intolerance for the wrong was visible in his eyes, and he took the law in his own hands every time he deemed necessary. He was, in fact, the law.

Of course, this was a work of fiction - a masala Bollywood movie whose dialoguebaazi was met with endless seetis from the cheering members of audience.

A scene reminiscent of this was on display across social media after the four accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter by Hyderabad Police at 3:30 am on Friday.

Days after the gory rape-murder in Hyderabad, all the accused in the case were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene."

As the news flashed across media channels, there was a sigh of relief. Celebratory tweets and posts from politicians, celebrities and the aam janta flooded social media websites and the Telangana Police were hailed as heroes. "Real justice had been served," was a common sentiment all over.

It's worth noting that the accused never got a fair trial. They got no trial. The law states that one is innocent until proven guilty, where was their chance to prove it? But in a country obsessed with Bollywood and its "heroes", the hunger for nyaay was fed under a couple of weeks.

That the "bad guys" got a "speedy trial" reminded the fans of Bajirao Singham. In fact, the top cop, who led the investigation and encounter, was India's new Singham.

Singham's Bollywood twin Simmba, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, who "deals" with rapists inside police station, got an honourable mention too.

A cop, who does it all, doesn't get compared to Bhai's Dabangg policewala? Not possible.

Were the four accused the real perpetrators in the case? Were four random men picked up and made scapegoats to defuse India's collective anger? We will never know. All we know is policemen aren't above the law. The presence of judiciary and a fair, speedy trial should ensure that we have no "Singhams" and "Dabanggs". To paraphrase Freddie Mercury, "this is the real life. This is no fantasy".

