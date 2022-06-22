Why Do We Wear Engagement Rings Only on 4th Finger of The Left Hand?

An engagement ring is one of the cherished memories signifying a commitment to your partner. People, engaged or not, know that engagement rings are worn on the fourth finger of the left hand. This may seem very common but the question arises why? Why is no other finger preferred? The answer to this question lies in the story of the Church of England severing ties with the Catholic Church.

The rule that we should wear wedding rings on the left hand has been prescribed in The Book of Common Prayer. The Book of Common Prayer is a collection of prayer books used by the Anglican Church (Church of England’s other name) since 1549.

After the Church severed ties with Catholic Church (called reformation), Anglican Church required different service and worship books. The Book of Common Prayer orders reformers to put a ring on the fourth finger of a woman’s left hand. This tradition distinguishes Anglican Church from Catholic Church. This feature also distinguishes Anglican Church from other versions of Christianity in Europe.

Before the reformation process, most of Europe and the Catholic Church prescribed wedding rings on the right hand. Wearing a wedding ring on the right hand was a symbol of strength.

Apart from the severing of ties between the Anglican Church and Catholic Church, the rule of wearing wedding rings on the fourth finger of the left hand is attributed to the Appian of Alexandria. Appian of Alexandria was a Greek historian and lived in the 2nd century.

According to Appian, ancient Egyptians believed that there is a nerve which runs from finger to heart. Appian wrote that ancient Egyptians confused this nerve with a vein and called it a lover’s vein. This theory is wrong. Another wrong theory regarding the rule of wearing a wedding ring on the fourth finger of the left hand was perpetuated by Levinus Lemnius. According to Levinus, rubbing a golden ring on a finger affects a woman’s heart.

In religions other than Christianity, it is not necessary to wear a wedding ring on the fourth finger of the left hand.

