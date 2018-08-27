English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why Do Women Take 'Sexy Selfies'? Study Says it's Because of Economic Inequality
If you're economically disadvantaged, you may take more sexy selfies than others.
Picture for representational purpose only.
Loading...
Selfies are the most common way of documenting experiences in modern times. They've replaced vlog videos, which have replaced old-fashioned photographs. Every time you scroll through your social media feed, you're very likely to see a selfie on it, posted by one of your friends.
And while most of them are #vacayselfies and #OOTDs, a few of them could be classified as 'sexy selfies.' A study called 'Economic inequality drives female sexualization' published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found out that these sexy selfies trend mostly in situations of economic inequality.
The study directly links 'sexy selfies' with economic inequality. 'Sexy selfies' are defined as 'sexualized self-portrait photographs.'
The study builds itself on the "the conventional view among social and psychological scientists that female sexualization is a direct product of male dominance and gender inequality." This implies that the prominence of sexy selfies in countries where women are not as oppressed would be counter-productive to this view.
The authors reason that income inequality in women breeds status competition and anxiety - which in turn "strengthen incentives for women to compete in the sexual marketplace," and more specifically, the urge to use their physical traits is primarily for competition with other women, and also as a way to enhance their 'value among potential partners.'
This study finds a pattern - looking at 'sexy selfies' published on Twitter and Instagram during a 30-day period from 2016 - which proves that that sexy selfies are most likely to occur in environments which are characterized by 'highly unequal incomes.'
“Rightly or wrongly, in today’s environment, looking sexy can generate large returns, economically, socially, and personally,” the lead author, Khandis Blake told IANS.
“So, when a young woman adjusts her bikini provocatively with her phone at the ready, don’t think of her as vacuous or as a victim. Think of her as a strategic player in a complex social and evolutionary game. She’s out to maximise her lot in life, just like everyone,” Blake further adds.
While this study links economic disadvantage directly to 'sexy selfies' - it also highlights that women do it as a form of competition and a way to alleviate their economic status.
Also Watch
And while most of them are #vacayselfies and #OOTDs, a few of them could be classified as 'sexy selfies.' A study called 'Economic inequality drives female sexualization' published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found out that these sexy selfies trend mostly in situations of economic inequality.
The study directly links 'sexy selfies' with economic inequality. 'Sexy selfies' are defined as 'sexualized self-portrait photographs.'
The study builds itself on the "the conventional view among social and psychological scientists that female sexualization is a direct product of male dominance and gender inequality." This implies that the prominence of sexy selfies in countries where women are not as oppressed would be counter-productive to this view.
The authors reason that income inequality in women breeds status competition and anxiety - which in turn "strengthen incentives for women to compete in the sexual marketplace," and more specifically, the urge to use their physical traits is primarily for competition with other women, and also as a way to enhance their 'value among potential partners.'
This study finds a pattern - looking at 'sexy selfies' published on Twitter and Instagram during a 30-day period from 2016 - which proves that that sexy selfies are most likely to occur in environments which are characterized by 'highly unequal incomes.'
“Rightly or wrongly, in today’s environment, looking sexy can generate large returns, economically, socially, and personally,” the lead author, Khandis Blake told IANS.
“So, when a young woman adjusts her bikini provocatively with her phone at the ready, don’t think of her as vacuous or as a victim. Think of her as a strategic player in a complex social and evolutionary game. She’s out to maximise her lot in life, just like everyone,” Blake further adds.
While this study links economic disadvantage directly to 'sexy selfies' - it also highlights that women do it as a form of competition and a way to alleviate their economic status.
Also Watch
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 25 August , 2018 E-Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This 'Between the Shots' Moment from Bharat
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Gold: Have not Left TV, I am Just Busy With Films, Says Mouni Roy
- Google Pays Tribute to Sir Donald Bradman With a Doodle on his 110th Birth Anniversary
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...