Why Doctors in India Observed 'Black Day' in Protest Against Baba Ramdev

After evoking widespread backlash and a letter from the Health Minister following his comments on allopathy, Baba Ramdev has stoked controversy again, this time by attacking doctors directly. The comments have rubbed the Indian medical fraternity the wrong way with many doctors and other medical professionals observing a Black Day to oppose Ramdev.

The Indian Medical Association and other eminent institutes are seeking the government’s help to initiate legal actions against Ramdev as per the Epidemic diseases act, 1897. Medicos also believe that such derogatory comments not only nullify the good intentions and hard work of the medical fraternity but that such statements have great potential to create panic and misinformation about the central government’s plan to vaccinate the entire country.

Speaking to News18, Dr. JA Jayalal, Nation President of IMA said, “When the country is in such situation like this pandemic. We cannot afford anyone to make such statements that not only mislead but come in the way of the central government’s action plan of vaccination. If someone does then some instant action is required against them."

The protests by the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals have gained nationwide attention amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Demands for the arrest of Baba Ramdev have been incessant, especially on social media platforms.

IMA along with Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Junior Doctors Association (JDA). Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) and United Resident Doctors Associations (URDAs) held a nationwide ‘Black Day’ protest on 1st June 2021. This silent protest was organized inside the hospitals, without hampering patient care. Doctors and other medical staff protested by putting up black ribbon and a placard saying ‘Black Day’ followed by ‘Arrest Ramdev’ hashtags.

Doctors associations decided to not take to more severe forms of protest at the moment as they were needed to fight Covid-19 at present. Junior Dr. Harsh Rai who is also UP State Coordinator for IMA-JDA said, “We are deeply saddened by this gross injustice that has been done to our fraternity but at the same time we don’t want patients to suffer in these exceptional times. We hope the nation supports us in this endeavour and recognizes the supreme sacrifice that doctors have made in this Covid-19 pandemic”.

IMA’s war of words with Ramdev has grabbed several eyeballs with many celebrities weighing in. Actor and comedian Vir Das shared his sharp view.

I've seen Baba Ramdev do Salabhasana, Purvottanasana, Anjaneyasana, Virabhadrasana 2, Trikonasana and Ardha Chandrasana really well.I've seen doctors save millions of Covid patients. Moral of the story: Baba Ramdev can tone your ass, but a doctor will be the one who saves it. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 30, 2021

Ramdev has also been criticised by doctors for causing vaccine hesitancy. Indian film actor Dalip Tahil expressed support for the Indian healthcare system. “There is at present insufficient evidence to suggest that conventional medicine has failed, it is a work in progress. These are challenging times for all humanity and I believe that any premature value judgment could cause more harm than good".

