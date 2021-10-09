Why Does Your Food Taste 'Different' on Flights?

When you are up above the clouds at some 30,000 feet, you are not in the same environment you are used to when you are usually having a meal. At that much height, your sense of taste is not the same anymore. So, if you are complaining about the quality of food offered by the airline companies, you may not necessarily be right. Because the fault of your unusual dining experience in an airplane essentially lies in your sense of taste as well, which you left at the departure gate of your flight. But why does it happen? Why does our sense of taste change when we are thousands of feet up in the air, seated in an airplane?

It is the air

To understand why your taste buds don’t work in flights as much as they should, we need to understand the atmospheric conditions in the flight. As an airplane fliers higher, the air pressure and humidity levels drop very fast. The humidity level becomes drier than most deserts at about 30,000 feet high. Such extreme conditions reduce your taste buds’ sensitivity to sweet and salty foods by 30 per cent, found a 2010 study commissioned by a German airline Lufthansa. When the study was being conducted at Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics in Germany, scientists built an experimental room that simulated the atmospheric conditions in a flight. Scientists found that food that tasted good outside did taste different inside the experimental room. For example, foods that were sweet and salty outside taste less sweet and less salty inside the lab. But there was a more interesting finding. Not all kinds of tastes were reduced. In fact, according to scientists, spicy, sour and bitter flavours were almost the same.

It is you too

The taste is not just affected by air. It is also affected by your sense of smell and ambient sound. What you think is taste is mostly just the smell. While the sense of smell is also affected by the poor atmospheric conditions inside the flight, the loud background noise of the airplane also contributes to a reduced sense of taste. Drawing connections across senses may seem a little fancy, but experiment psychologists at Oxford University have proved using a simple experiment that the same thing does taste different with different frequencies of background music.

Airlines not free from the blame

If you think that there still must be something that the airlines can do, and many airlines are already trying. To make up for the passenger’s loss, many airline companies boost flavours more than acceptable at sea levels. The study also gave the airliners the idea of focussing on tastes that work. If you have developed a special liking for tomato juice while you are on a flight, now you know why. Another problem for airlines is that they cannot cook in the air because of the risks, so the food must be prepared down below, refrigerated, heated back — that too not in a microwave oven — but a convection oven. Many airlines have also started offering paired sounds while serving food to cut out the loud noise and let the customers savour their meal as much as they can.

