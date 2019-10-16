Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie

Jennifer Aniston practically broke the internet when she joined Instagram and shared a selfie with co-stars Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie
Image: Instagram/ Jennifer aniston

On Tuesday, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston practically broke the internet when she joined Instagram and shared a selfie with co-stars Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. Is this the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion we'd all been waiting for? I'd think so.

Jennifer received a warm welcome from her fans and friends, who seemed ecstatic about the fact that they wouldn't have to "hashtag" her anymore and could simply tag her in posts. After the selfie went viral, Jennifer gained a million followers within just a couple of hours. Now, her account her 5.7 million followers and one single post.

The selfie is simple, clearly taken at one of their homes and in a dimly lit ambience. This caught her fans' attention who couldn't help but complain about the poor quality of the photo. While some said that you'd expect Aniston, of all people, to have a decent phone camera, others talked about her flawed sense of framing when it comes to clicking pictures. And, err, someone commented that she must be having an Android. Personal attacks much?

But then again, who really cares about the quality of the photograph when you're with friends? After all, aren't hazy memories what friendship is all about? Jen and her buddies seem to be having the time of their life, which is evident from their happy faces. Just let them be, maybe?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram