Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie

On Tuesday, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston practically broke the internet when she joined Instagram and shared a selfie with co-stars Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. Is this the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion we'd all been waiting for? I'd think so.

Jennifer received a warm welcome from her fans and friends, who seemed ecstatic about the fact that they wouldn't have to "hashtag" her anymore and could simply tag her in posts. After the selfie went viral, Jennifer gained a million followers within just a couple of hours. Now, her account her 5.7 million followers and one single post.

The selfie is simple, clearly taken at one of their homes and in a dimly lit ambience. This caught her fans' attention who couldn't help but complain about the poor quality of the photo. While some said that you'd expect Aniston, of all people, to have a decent phone camera, others talked about her flawed sense of framing when it comes to clicking pictures. And, err, someone commented that she must be having an Android. Personal attacks much?

I'd have expected Jennifer Aniston to have a decent camera on her phone and have at least a working grasp of framing. https://t.co/gTLRmbiG0t — Peter G (@petercalmac) October 15, 2019

You know Jennifer Aniston's IG pic is real because the camera phone if from 1995. pic.twitter.com/cuQmxZ36Gc — Kris (@5kl) October 15, 2019

Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with THIS picture and I have two comments: 1. I can die happy now 2. Why doesn't she have a better quality phone camera? pic.twitter.com/ZpWAf1lrVl — Olivia Foster (@Livsdarling) October 15, 2019

Am wondering what kind of camera phone Jennifer Aniston used to take this low-res photo? https://t.co/M3089JbRjl — Mark OP (@mark_op) October 15, 2019

Looking at my Instagram today ... Someone needs to get Jennifer Aniston a better phone camera ... — Chaitanya (@chaits89) October 16, 2019

Jennifer Aniston: the camera on my phone is fucked, can we use someone else’s? Mathew Perry: no pic.twitter.com/4IYJIIIITx — David Hughes (@david8hughes) October 16, 2019

Let’s be clear. It’s really bad selfie in dark, the light is horrible technically is everything wrong BUT these faces make it the most powefull post ever. #JenniferAniston — Oli ☘️ (@OliPlasil) October 15, 2019

Is it just me or is Jennifer Aniston's Friends reunion pic a first draft selfie at best? Bad framing, obstructed faces, weird limbs... this moment deserved a retake. — Matt Looker (@marziepanic) October 15, 2019

But then again, who really cares about the quality of the photograph when you're with friends? After all, aren't hazy memories what friendship is all about? Jen and her buddies seem to be having the time of their life, which is evident from their happy faces. Just let them be, maybe?

