Why Driving on Mexican Roads of Cumbres De Acultzingo is Not For Faint-Hearted

Driving on Indian roads that are often too busy and at times full of potholes is not an easy task. Indians have a certain way of driving, which enables them to drive through the roughest of terrains but there is a road in Mexico that even the most experienced drivers find difficult to drive on.

Mexican mountain roads of Cumbres de Acultzingo force the drivers to enhance their mind’s focus and agility. The reason is the strange construction of the road, which is straight as well as upside down.

India has multiple terrains, but it doesn’t stop its citizens from taking their vehicles through it all. Whether the road is narrow or wide, plain, or mountainous, Indians find a way to make the trip comfortable. Roads on Cumbres de Acultzingo can even test Indians to their limits.

The strange construction of the mountain makes it one of the most confusing roads in the world. The road features sharp turns and steep slopes. A moment of distraction behind the wheel could prove to be fatal.

The driver has to be very careful since the tighter the curve and turn, the lesser the visibility ahead. The instructions for the road make it difficult for bigger vehicles to travel. Switching lanes is one of the most difficult tasks for those driving on this road. Unskilled drivers are advised not to drive as looking at the roads alone can make anyone nervous.

The zigzag driving here is also known as lane dance. The driver has to keep note of the markings on the road, and a delay in switching may lead to an accident. Sometimes switching lanes from the marking and seeing the vehicle coming from the front can make it difficult to take action.

While the people, who move through these roads on a daily basis have adjusted to the roads, experienced outsiders often treat it as an adventurous ride.

