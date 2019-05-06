Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Crushing Over Jon Snow's Speech at Winterfell

In The Last Of the Starks, 'Game of Thrones' fourth episode from the final season, we see Jon Snow leading from the front to deliver a powerful speech that has left fans crushing over him.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Crushing Over Jon Snow's Speech at Winterfell
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
(Spoilers ahead!)

Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen aka King in the North doesn't like most of the attention he unwittingly gets every now and then and wishes to be on the sidelines for any job that comes his way.

Not today.

In 'The Last Of the Starks', Game of Thrones' fourth episode from the final season, we see Jon leading from the front to deliver a powerful speech that has left fans crushing over him.

The episode opens to the corpses of several men, women and children resting on pyres, who we lost during the dark and dreadful Battle of Winterfell against the Night King and his army of the dead. The count could have been much more if it weren't for Lyanna Mormont, Melisandre or Arya, the slayer of the Night King.

We see a sobbing Daenerys Targaryen bidding farewell to her ever-loyal buddy Jorah Mormont with a kiss, while Sansa follows the suit with a difficult goodbye to the "good man" Theon Greyjoy, one that has had the best redemption arc the show has ever produced.

Before lighting the pyres of the departed, all of Jon's alliances pay respect to the fallen (unsullied, Dothraki, Beric Dondarrion among many others) at Winterfell, which is followed by a powerful speech by the 'rightful' heir to the Iron Throne.

"We are here to say goodbye to our brothers and sisters. To our fathers and mothers. To our friends. Our fellow men and women who set aside their differences to fight together and die together. So the others might leave. Everyone in this world owes them a debt that can never be repaid. It is our duty and honour to keep them alive in memory. For those who come after us and those who come after them for as long as men draw breath. They were the shields that guarded the realms of men and we should never see their like again," Jon says.

While the tribute was a fitting one, the "king-like" command in Jon Snow's voice caught the attention of several GoT fans on the Internet.




























That could perhaps explain the extra bass in his voice. Or is Jon finally ready to sit on the Iron Throne that he has never wished for?




You can watch the speech here and decide for yourself.

Also Watch

