‘Why Get Married?’: Malala’s Question on Marriage Has Left Sexist Pakistanis in Agony

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue. While the cover itself went viral, Yousafzai’s comments on marriage have ruffled feathers on Pakistani social media. In a freewheeling conversation, Yousafzai elaborated on a lot of topics, from politics to culture to even her personal life. However, her comments on marriage irked many.

Speaking about marriage, Yousafzai said, watching everyone share their relationship stories on social media could get worrisome. “If you can trust someone or not…how can you be sure?" Yousafzai further added, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?".

The comments have raised a storm on conservative Pakistani social media with many accusing her of trying to corrupt the minds of young people with her “irresponsible" statements that go against the tenets of Islam. While some slammed her for copying “western culture", others blamed her for propagating negative ideas about the sacred rules of holy matrimony.

Days after the cover of British Vogue went viral, ‘marriage’ and Malala started trending on social media. Many of the comments were deeply sexist and offensive.

Sad to know about Malala;s thoughts.😢#MalalaOnMarriage pic.twitter.com/vLUujigsW5— S A M R E E N 🍁 (@SamreeenSohail) June 3, 2021

A western statement passed by a western girl. Not a big deal.#MalalaOnMarriage #Malala pic.twitter.com/NVlk20teIn— Zohaib Ahmad 🇵🇰🇵🇸🇹🇷 (@zohaib_tweet) June 4, 2021

Always remember what our beloved Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) said ♥️♥️♥️I condemn what #Malala has said#MalalaOnMarriage pic.twitter.com/WLi9s4o9yf— _komalhaniff (@komal0809) June 4, 2021

Today I am Proud on Myself for Never Supporting Her 🙂💯#Malala pic.twitter.com/Jsijnw7NKT— Mishal Fatima (@MishalFatima102) June 3, 2021

Pakistani social media influencer and model Mathrira also expressed her criticism of Malala’s statement.

“Malala, please we should be teaching this generation that nikkah is sunnah, it’s not just about signing a paper – you aren’t buying a plot," Mathira wrote on Instagram. The model added that the only types of marriages that should be considered negatively are forced or abusive marriages and child marriages.

Many liberals as well as supports of Malala, however, rushed to the young human rights activist’s defence.

“Malala is making Pakistan look bad” Yeah because it looked so great that a 15 year old kid was shot in the face for wanting an education— sohni (@sohnianika) June 4, 2021

desi dads hating on malala for saying marriage is unnecessary like what did your marriage do except traumatise your whole family?— m*hru (@moonphatt) June 3, 2021

A young person expressing misgivings about marrying & wondering why one *has* to get married is the most normal part of early adulthood imaginable. If this can threaten the very foundations of our society, maybe our perfect 'family system' is more brittle than we thought. #Malala— Ammar Rashid (@AmmarRashidT) June 3, 2021

Malala: Don't get married if you don't want to. Desi men dreaming of arrange marriages with cousins since the age of 13: pic.twitter.com/jJmHCgL7Dx — نور (@ThePTITroll) June 3, 2021

Malala is making Pakistan ‘look bad’ but child marriages, honor killings and the absolutely horrific way we treat our minorities is all good? Imagine getting shot then dedicating your entire life to using your platform to advocate for access to education just for your own people— Sana (@Sana_ss99) June 3, 2021

Vogue’s official page on Instagram shared the cover images of the 23-year-old activist. Sharing Malala’s look in a ‘forest-friendly viscose and lace shirt’, it wrote, “Even the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history is not immune to the occasional life freak out. “This is a question I have for myself every night," @Malala Yousafzai says when asked where she sees herself in 10 years’ time. “Lying awake in bed for hours thinking, ‘What am I going to do next?’" British Vogue’s July 2021 cover star has fought for girls’ education for more than a decade.

Yousafzai survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She finished her degree at Oxford University at 2020.

