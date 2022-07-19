Why Has Drew Barrymore's Video Enjoying Rain Started a Conversation on Healing?

Why is everyone on Twitter talking about that one video of Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain? Well, trust Twitter to hold discourse over the unlikeliest of things. Drew posted a video of herself getting drenched in the rain, enjoying it with with a childlike wonder, laughing and giggling as she tells people, “whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity!” Sounds innocuous, right? Even though an overwhelming majority of people found Drew enjoying the rain absolutely refreshing in a jaded world, some said that it was not possible to enjoy things so much without owning “intergenerational wealth”.

Fortunately, most of Twitter debunked that theory entirely and came out in the actor’s defence. Why have so many questions about therapy and healing your “inner child” have made their way into the conversation, you ask? Drew had a rough childhood, after her tryst with fame at the tender age of 7. In fact, in an interview with The Guardian in 2015, she revealed that she had been in rehab as early as at the age of 12.

I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/Of3eptyp45 — michael brown (@boyinquestion) July 17, 2022

Ragging on Drew Barrymore for feeling joy after the stuff that she’s been through is really weirdo behavior. After the stuff that we’ve all been through these past few years alone, let her be happy about rain. Seems exhausting to be so cynical all the time. — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) July 18, 2022

When you think about it, the fact that young people have absolutely no idea of the horror show that Drew Barrymore lived through and think she's just kind of a goofy white lady on TV is actually an enormous fucking victory and good for her — Trillian Astra (@TrillianAstra12) July 18, 2022

I'm old enough to remember rehab stints and endless trauma Drew Barrymore. If she wants to enjoy some damn rain let her do it. I'm just glad she's alive to enjoy it. — Weird Winter Child (@WildYoungCharm) July 18, 2022

Ma'am, that wealth did not always make Drew Barrymore happy. If you don't know her history, google is free for you to look it up. https://t.co/BM07mFAEDr — Imaginary It is Biz's Time!!! 🚩🚩🚩 (@ChristnaHuffman) July 18, 2022

nobody is healing their inner child harder than drew barrymore — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 17, 2022

Certainly no one should begrudge someone their wonder over rain, no matter if intergenerational wealth is involved or not.

