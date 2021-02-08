Why Indian Doctors Are Cycling Around The Country-- To Protest Against 'Ayurveda Surgeons'

After a lot of controversies, protests and vigorous attempts to prevent Mixopathy-- Centre's move allowing post graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures -- doctors across India decided enough is enough.

On Sunday, a 'Relay Hunger Strike' was observed across India by doctors. To make the appeal more powerful, doctors of Indian Medical Association(IMA), Medicos United and Resident Doctors Association(RDA) observed a 'Cycle Rally'. The idea was to spread awareness about myopathy that will be implemented following the notification of the amendment to the CCIM Act, that came in November 2019.

"We started at around 8 AM. Around 40-50 doctors from other various medical associations cycled from India Gate to Maulana Azad Medical College. They also visited various medical colleges and power corridors of Delhi. There, we interacted with groups of people to spread the message of mixopathy," said Dr. Karan Juneja (Medico Social Activist).

"The idea behind the cycle rally was to spread awareness among the public. I will also travel to remote places of the country to make people know about mixopathy and how it is harmful to them," said Dr. Anil Nausaran (Pathologist, Medico Cyclist from Meerut). "This cycle rally will not end till the time CCIM withdraws the amendment notification," added Dr. Nausaran. The doctor started from Meerut on a cycle to reach Delhi and then cycled around Delhi. Last year in September, he cycled from Meerut to Karnal, Haryana to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

According to the protesting doctors', notification of the amendment to the CCIM Act on Postgraduate Ayurveda surgery and the entitlement to study and practice independently have to be seen as another step in advancing and legitimizing Mixopathy. They believe, Ayurveda can not be allowed to do surgery when they do not have all required faculties developed including pharmacopeia, anesthesia and post-operative medical care. Whereas, modern medicine has various faculties that develop after thorough training. All these faculties work as a team during surgery to safeguard the life of the patient.

Through these silent protests like hunger strike and awareness campaign on cycle, doctors want to let people of the country know that they are battling against mixopathy for the safety of their own countrymen. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also decided to give its rationale representations to all state governments.

Dr. Manish Jangra(RML Hospital/Founding Chairman of FAIMA) said, "We respect each and every pathy but this mixture of pathies together will result in causing danger to the life of citizens and for now our josh is high, and we will win this fight together."