Why Indians are Googling Team India and South Africa's World Cup Clash of 2011

The long wait is over. It's June 5 and the two-time World Champion India will finally play their maiden and much-anticipated World Cup match on Wednesday at 3 pm against the bruised South Africa side at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in England.

While cricket fans in India gear up for the big clash and google away the timings, venue and weather forecast details among many other things, some have decided to relive what had unfolded when the Men in Blue met Proteas, eight years ago, at the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Playing on their home soil in Nagpur, Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. The toss proved costly to Graeme Smith-led team and Team India got off to what can be termed a dream start.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar struck his 48th ODI hundred (111 off 101) and stitched crucial partnerships with his opening partner Virender Sehwag (73 off 66) and Gautam Gambhir (69 off 75).

But then disaster struck.

India faced perhaps one of the worst World Cup collapses one has ever witnessed. The scoreboard, once reading 267/1, was reduced to 296 (all out). India lost 9 wickets for just 29 runs.

Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowlers, scalping half the Indian side including dangerous Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan.

South Africa's response with the bat was a solid one. The big wigs rose to the occasion and Amla (61 off 72), Kallis (69 off 88), and AB de Villiers (52 off 39) put the visitors right on the course to victory.

But it was the late eighth-wicket stand of 21 runs between Faf du Plessis (25 off 23) and Robin Peterson (18 off 7) that saw the team through in one of the major upsets in 2011 World Cup. South Africa won the contest by 3 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

Notably, this was the only loss India faced in the entire 2011 World Cup.

Of course, India hadn't forgotten the disastrous match and avenged their loss four years later at MCG, Australia where they defeated the Proteas by 130 runs with Shikhar Dhawan top scoring with 137 (146).

Fast forward to 2019, it would be interesting to see both the teams battling it out once again, this time in England.

But the obvious question here being, why are fans back home watching or even googling a lost match?

Sachin Tendulkar's glorious century, the damage Dale Steyn would have done had he not been ruled out of the contest owing to shoulder injury or simply because India's only loss in 2011 ICC tournament came against South Africa - could possibly be the few reasons why desis are re-watching and even Googling the rather forgetful match. Perhaps they wish to not witness another batting collapse again.

You can watch the 2011 match highlights here: