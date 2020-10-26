News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Why is #BoycottFrenchProducts Trending on Twitter? It’s to Do With President Macron’s Comment

Macron's comment sparked outrage on social media and several organisations started boycotting French products.

Macron's comment sparked outrage on social media and several organisations started boycotting French products.

French products are being boycotted in many Gulf nations, including Qatar and Kuwait. Pictures on social media are showing Kuwaiti store workers removing French made products from shelves.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Middle East countries have called for a boycotting of French products, and a social media trends on Twitter show that the boycott is fast-growing.

Several Arab trade associations have announced a boycott of French products, in response French President Emanuel Macron's recent comments. Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France, reports Al Jazeera.

Macron's comments came after the recent an 18-year-old man decapitated Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in a class on freedom of expression. Paty was beheaded outside his school in a suburb outside Paris.

The 18-year-old of Chechen origin was shot dead by police. Macron praised Paty as “the face of the Republic who believed in knowledge.”

Macron, while condemning the brutal attack, said that "France will not give up cartoons". He also said that Paty was "killed because Islamists want our future".

Following Macron's comments, many people from Middle-East countries took to Twitter to call out the islamophobia, as well as the boycotting of French products.

Qatar University also joined the drive against France and even delayed the French Cultural Week event indefinitely, citing the “deliberate abuse of Islam and its symbols”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also came out in support of other Gulf nations and accused the French President of "attacking Islam".

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Pakistani PM said Macron’s remark would sow division.

"This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation," tweeted Khan.

French products are being boycotted in many Gulf nations, including Qatar and Kuwait. Pictures on social media show Kuwaiti store workers removing French made products from shelves.

Turkish President Erdogan has become the latest to join the boycott, saying that 'Muslims in Europe subjected to a "lynch campaign similar to that against Jews before World War II."

The Wajbah Dairy company in Qatar announced a boycott of the European nation's products and pledged to provide alternatives. Al Meera Consumer Goods Company also said they have withdrawn French products from their stores until further notice.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...