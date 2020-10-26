Why is #BoycottFrenchProducts Trending on Twitter? It’s to Do With President Macron’s Comment

Middle East countries have called for a boycotting of French products, and a social media trends on Twitter show that the boycott is fast-growing.

Several Arab trade associations have announced a boycott of French products, in response French President Emanuel Macron's recent comments. Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France, reports Al Jazeera.

Macron's comments came after the recent an 18-year-old man decapitated Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in a class on freedom of expression. Paty was beheaded outside his school in a suburb outside Paris.

The 18-year-old of Chechen origin was shot dead by police. Macron praised Paty as “the face of the Republic who believed in knowledge.”

Macron, while condemning the brutal attack, said that "France will not give up cartoons". He also said that Paty was "killed because Islamists want our future".

We will not give in, ever.We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 25, 2020

Following Macron's comments, many people from Middle-East countries took to Twitter to call out the islamophobia, as well as the boycotting of French products.

All Muslim countries should boycott France. Nothing is important than Our Prophet Muhammad PBUH. #ShameOnYouMacron #boycottfranceproducts https://t.co/v9OBbUN1vJ — Dilshad raza (@Dilshadraza2) October 26, 2020

Why are Islamic countries silent? Can't you go beyond blaming France for insulting your religion?We Muslims will not remain silent on this situation. We boycott French brands.To participate in the boycott, post with this tag.⬇️#BoycottFrance pic.twitter.com/bo1wGsTm4z — Syed Hamza Gillani (@S_H_Gillani) October 26, 2020

France is promoting hate. Displaying insulting pictures on buildings of our beloved Prophet ❤️. It's time to show how united we stand against France.#BycottFrance#Boycott_French_Products pic.twitter.com/XkraS4Sntq — حسن سید (@HASSANSYED8) October 26, 2020

If you aren't feeling even a bit of anger when your Prophet is being maligned and vilified in the streets of Paris, you probably don't have any Imaan left within you.Islam is just a word on your passport, nothing#ProphetMuhammad#MuslimLivesMatter #BoycottFrance — Cheeku (@cheeku_567) October 26, 2020

I stand against all rasist activities by France. We Muslims will not tolerate any hatred against our beloved prophet Muhammad (s).#boycottfrance #Boycott_French_Products #boycottfrenchproducts — (@Imabrar07) October 26, 2020

Qatar University also joined the drive against France and even delayed the French Cultural Week event indefinitely, citing the “deliberate abuse of Islam and its symbols”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also came out in support of other Gulf nations and accused the French President of "attacking Islam".

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Pakistani PM said Macron’s remark would sow division.

"This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation," tweeted Khan.

Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

French products are being boycotted in many Gulf nations, including Qatar and Kuwait. Pictures on social media show Kuwaiti store workers removing French made products from shelves.

Turkish President Erdogan has become the latest to join the boycott, saying that 'Muslims in Europe subjected to a "lynch campaign similar to that against Jews before World War II."

#BREAKING Turkish President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods pic.twitter.com/OmWvdsVwd5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 26, 2020

The Wajbah Dairy company in Qatar announced a boycott of the European nation's products and pledged to provide alternatives. Al Meera Consumer Goods Company also said they have withdrawn French products from their stores until further notice.