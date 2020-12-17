Why is China Collecting Lunar Rocks? All You Need to Know About Chang'e 5 Trip to Moon and Back

In a welcome development, the first rocks from the moon to reach Earth after 40 years landed in China when the Chang’e-5 lunar probe touched down this Wednesday. The Chinese space capsule brought back the first moon rocks in more than four decades after starting its three-day return to Earth on Sunday.

What is Chang'e-5?

China’s space program has a series of ambitious missions underway, including a probe en route to Mars. The Chang’e lunar program, named after the ancient Chinese moon goddess, has been operating the Chang’e 4 probe on the moon’s less explored far side for the past two years.

When did Chang'e-5 reach Earth?

The Chang’e-5 lunar probe, which had been orbiting the moon for about a week, fired up four engines for about 22 minutes to move out of the moon’s orbit earlier in the week. China National Space Administration said in a social media post that the return capsule landed in northern China in the Inner Mongolia region after separating from the rest of the spacecraft and floating down on parachutes. The mission was launched on November 24 and consisted of four individual unmanned spacecrafts - a landing module, an ascent module, an orbital module and a reentry module.

How did China get rocks from the moon?

The rocks and other debris were obtained both by drilling into the moon’s crust and scooping directly off the surface. They may be billions of years younger than those brought back by earlier U.S. and Soviet missions, possibly offering insights into the moon’s history and that of other bodies in the solar system. Prior to launch, China had reportedly targeted collecting up to 4kg of moon rocks in a bid to carry out prolonged experiments and studies. It is not yet clear how much lunar surface material Chang’e-5 was successful in collecting.

Why is China collecting moon rocks?

The craft’s lander touched down on the moon earlier this month close to a formation called the Mons Rumker, an area believed to have been the site of ancient volcanic activity. It collected about two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples.

The objective of the lunar surface material collection is reportedly to study a part of the moon named ‘Oceanus Procellarum’, which is believed to be much smoother than the rest of the lunar surface. Scientists believe that the difference in terrain may be linked to volcanic activity on the lunar surface, one which has happened fairly recently – in space time scale. As a result, studying of moon samples collected from this region will help scientists better understand the lunar surface as well as more details regarding its interaction with Earth.

The mission is thus meant to provide a deeper understanding of the formation, geological history, and origin of Earth's natural satellite. But scientific inquiry may not be China's only end. The successful completion of the ambitious Chang'e-5 mission will also mark China's increasing capability in space.

China Becomes Second Country in History to Plant a Flag on the Moon, 50 Years after US

What will China do with moon rocks?

China has set up labs to analyze the samples for age and composition and is also expected to share some of them with other countries, as was done with the hundreds of kilograms (pounds) brought back by the U.S. and former Soviet Union.

Future plans call for returning a human to the moon and perhaps a permanent moon base. China is also building a space station to begin operating as early as 2022.

Is China the only country to have brought back moon rocks?

With the successful landing of the mission, China has now become the third country ever to have ever collected lunar samples, and also the first one in 44 years after Russia achieved this feat in its unmanned Luna 24 mission back in 1976. Both Chang'e and the Soviet mission were unmanned.

The only country that ever sent a manned mission to the moon was the United States So far. Between 1969 and 1972, Apollo managed to send a manned mission to the moon to collect moon rock samples. The iconic Apollo missions are best remembered for putting the first man on the moon, an incident that occurred in the heart of the cold war.

(With inputs from AP)