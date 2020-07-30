BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Why is Friendship Day Trending Today when India will Celebrate It on August 2?

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Friendship Day is marked on varied dates in different countries and in India, the day is observed on the first Sunday of August.

Many people must be wondering when Friendship Day in India is going to be observed on August 2, why it is trending today on social media. There is nothing surprising about it. They are celebrating the bond of friendship because today is International Friendship Day.

It was first proposed to be marked on July 30, 1958 in Paraguay. Then, almost five decades later, the United Nations General Assembly on April 27, 2011 declared July 30 as International Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is marked on varied dates in different countries. In India, the day is observed on the first Sunday of August. That’s why it is falling on August 2 in our country.

Netizens on Twitter wished their followers on Friendship Day, while some also shared memes.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik posted a photo showing roots of a tree shaking hand with Earth, saying, “Let’s make a promise to grow.” He used hashtags, #FriendshipDay and #InternationalFriendshipDay.

One user wrote, "Making a thousand friends is not friendship. A friendship made with faith, maintaining to death is a true friendship."

A Twitterati clarified that on July 30 falls International Friendship Day, whereas in India, it is marked on August 2.

Here are some more tweets:

Nane Annan, the wife of former UN General-Secretary Kofi Annan, in 1998 declared Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the UN.

Friendship Day is celebrated by giving friendship bands to our friends. People also party, go for movies or spend time together to observe this day. However, this time, they will have to refrain from gathering to protect themselves from COVID-19 and also contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

