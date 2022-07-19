Why is it Grinning? People Spot Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtle in Weather Forecast

The internet was left amused after the US’ National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shared a weather forecast that looks exactly like the face of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This after the NWS dropped a map of the US on their official Twitter handle, wherein they indicated the possibility of storms in the Ozark Mountains through to the Ohio River Valley. Shading these areas yellow, the NWS indicated that there is a “slight” risk of thunderstorms, while the other locations were shaded dark green indicating the “marginal” risk of the storms.

Well, after the picture of the map went viral netizens believed that NWS is pulling a prank. While sharing the photo, the American Weather Service wrote in the caption, “11:32 am CDT SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: Across the Ozark Plateau through the Ohio River Valley.” The dark green shaded area on the Southeast side carrying a yellow shade in between appears like the shape of the eye patches worn by the ninja turtles.

11:32am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: Across the Ozark Plateau through the Ohio River Valley https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/vXolKr0Rdt — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 17, 2022

The comments section was swamped under the laughing emoticons. One user wrote, “It looks like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.” Another commented, “Okay, you’re pulling our legs with this one right?” A third user wrote, “Ninja Turtles are back.” A fourth user wrote, “It’s official. Mother Nature is trolling us.” As soon as the picture was posted, it sparked a meme fest on social media.

Look out folks, there’s a new superhero in town! pic.twitter.com/cPdcxdWZVu — Anne C (@AnneCompanion) July 18, 2022

Earlier, the residents of South Dakota’s most populous Sioux Falls were left shaken by a huge storm that created the suspicious dark green sky. The video of the same went viral on the internet, which was shared by one of the locals.

What are your views? Were you able to spot the face of the Ninja Turtle on the map?

