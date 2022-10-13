Why is Kanye West's Mysterious School Donda Academy Giving Twitter 'Cult Vibes'?

Kanye West (now Ye) has been pasted all over social media platforms for all the wrong reasons of late. Perhaps s an extension of it, people have been finding his Donda Academy, as Twitter experts would call it, a little “sus”. It’s a private Christian school in California and is named after Ye’s late mother Donda, whose name also inspired two of the rapper’s album titles. As per New York Post, the school charges $15,000 per year, has celebrity guests and also offers insider connections to Kanye’s fashion and music enterprises.

But why is the school, opened late in August, considered mysterious? Parents are required to sign NDAs or nondisclosure agreements, sources told Rolling Stone. The school has a very small cohort of students and teachers and is not accredited, to top it off. This calls into question the credits and diplomas earned by students and whether these will hold in colleges.

Moreover, the principal and executive director of the school, Brianne Campbell, has never before held any formal position as an educator. Currently, a video of the students singing “Good morning, Donda” is going viral on Twitter and people have been feeling uneasy about it.

some would call this a cult https://t.co/1Lsh8uULSx — zae (@itszaeok) October 11, 2022

Can you imagine a principal, in any other school in America, forcing kids to say good morning to his dead mother repeatedly —over 50X’s? That principal would be forced to take a psychiatric evaluation. — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) October 8, 2022

It’s giving cult vibes https://t.co/OvF5yUEmKk — Mrs. Williams Thee Corporate Thug 💛🐝💛 (@huckaberryfin20) October 13, 2022

Making the parents sign an NDA is the biggest red flag. https://t.co/61IQCOUJTE — Ash the Gay Snake (@NannerNeff) October 12, 2022

Y'all claim that you would never get caught by a cult and then send your kids to do this. https://t.co/zfWSJ50pDG — 🌸 Stacy's Mom 🌸 (@id0rkable) October 12, 2022

There is no reasonable parent who'd send thier child to a private non accredited school with an NDA??? https://t.co/5swGzGeSWR — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 11, 2022

Some people, however, did defend it, saying it was not a song addressed to Ye’s late mother but just a school chant since it’s called Donda as well.

