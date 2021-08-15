Why is 'North' Always on Top in Maps? We Take a Look at the History of Cartography

If you are shown a map of the world in which Australia is on the top and Russia is at the bottom, what will be your first instinct? Most likely you will say that the map is upside down, and you would want to turn it around. Probably, most people will do the same. However, is the map really inverted? Is it correct to presume that the North pole should be on the top and the south on the bottom?

To explore this question further, we shall have to peek into the history of maps and how the current orientation of the maps came to exist. However, the story of the most famous photograph of our planet can demonstrate how deeply the convention is rooted in our minds. When NASA astronauts took an image of our blue planet from space in 1972, known as The Blue Marble, it actually showed the south pole at the top, because of the orientation of the Apollo 17, the spacecraft in which astronauts were travelling to the moon and spotted well-lit earth. However, before releasing the image to the public, NASA changed its orientation bringing the north on the top. You can find the reason by trying to look at the original ‘The Blue Marble’ picture. An orientation that appears inverted to your mind can be confusing.

Now, where did the idea to put north at the top come from? In 1569, when the famous Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator released his map of the world, it soon became the standard for navigation. The genius of the map was in its conformality, the map nearly correctly described the shapes of the countries and continents, while preserving the local directions. That means the actual angle of directions from one city to another were the same on the map, and in reality that could be measured by a compass. Sailors found it extremely useful because the map also took into account the curvature of the earth. Because of this addition, sailors could travel long distances without overshooting the desired locations.

Mercator’s map showed north at the top and south at the bottom. Poles were not even on the map. The reason for the invisibility of poles according to map historian Jerry Brotton was given in the description of the map, which was “it doesn’t matter because we are not terribly interested in sailing to them,” Brotton told BBC.

However, there seems no clear reason why Mercator put the north instead of the south at the top. It is guessed that because the Europeans were doing most of the exploration at the time in the northern hemisphere, choosing the north to keep on top was probably intuitive.

Because of its usability, Mercators’ map soon became a world standard, and hence the idea of the north at the top stuck. However, there are maps now that try to challenge the idea and publish a view of the world that puts the south on the top.

However, does it really matter? Psychologists think it does. Translating north and south directions to top and bottom introduces a bias. Humans usually tend to believe that something on the top is better and on the below is not so good. In fact, in many studies, when participants were asked to plot a map of the city depending on where the richest and poorest people would live, interestingly, they plotted the north regions for the richest and south regions for the poorest.

