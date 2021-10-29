Why is There BBQ Sauce on Mark Zuckerberg's Bookshelf? Internet Wants to Know

Facebook has just had a major rebrand- it’s Meta now. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement has ushered in a slew of speculations on social media, but trust the Internet to latch onto the obscurest of details. In the video shared by Zuckerberg where he explains the decision and how Meta will be bringing in a metaverse, eagle-eyed social media users spotted a bottle of Barbecue sauce sitting on his bookshelf, presumably acting as a bookend. Social media users think it’s an absurd thing to have as a bookend, and lowkey trolled Zuckerberg over it. The original tweet, that at the time of writing this article has over 7,000 likes and almost 700 retweets, shared a screenshot of the item in question and wrote, “Books never read. Barbecue sauce not tasted. A dog never petted. Delete Facebook. 0/10 #MarkZuckerberg (sic)". Internet sleuths went as far as to identify the bottle as that of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, and they just wanted a few answers from Zuckerberg.

Books never read. Barbecue sauce not tasted. A dog never petted. Delete Facebook. 0/10 #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/yofSMVT0Ly— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) October 28, 2021

Why does he have a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s bbq sauce as a bookend? I must have answers.— 🦸🏻‍♀️ Laura Drew 📚🎲✈️ 🖖 (@LauraTweetsAll) October 28, 2021

Some were seen theorising on a possible answer to the question. “Some AI inside Facebook showed him an ad of BBQ sauce when he was looking for “cool bookends” in FB and, at the same time, he posted a pic in Insta of some friends having a BBQ. Believing so much in his algorithms, he bought the bottle. Case closed," they wrote, and well, make it make sense?

Some AI inside Facebook showed him an ad of BBQ sauce when he was looking for “cool bookends” in FB and, at the same time, he posted a pic in Insta of some friends having a BBQ. Believing so much in his algorithms, he bought the bottle. Case closed.— Ivan (@idrincon) October 29, 2021

Here’s more on people questioning the decision.

I was wondering the same thing. A bottle of barbecue sauce as a bookend? Who does that?— Zombie Chef (@zombiesands) October 28, 2021

No way this man (?) has a random bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s just perched on a living room shelf.— scientific: impossible (@RickyWiIIiams) October 28, 2021

Don't most earthlings keep it in the kitchen? Has he been misinformed about what it is?#algorithm— JannieMcJanJan (@JannieMcJanJan) October 28, 2021

Ah yes, I also use Sweet Baby Ray’s as the other side of a bookend to a paper wasp nest.— Cupcake Gary (@LadyGrift) October 28, 2021

I legitimately do not know a person who loves BBQ sauce more than I do and I looked at this like “eww”— The Tell Tale Hartnett (@KatyHartnett) October 28, 2021

The extraterrestrial jokes around Zuckerberg, as expected, did not relent either.

"Look at me, humans. I am a human just as you humans are. In fact, I am a human who likes BBQ sauce. And just like you humans,…I mean you, my fellow humans, I like books and have a picture of my Canis familiaris. We humans all love Canis familiaris, right. Please like me."— Truite D'Amour, Anti-Racist (@TroutofLove) October 29, 2021

With us so far? Some people have attempted an answer to the saucy dilemma. As per a report by Uproxx, Zuckerberg has an affinity for Sweet Baby Ray’s and as per a Ceros report, he once uttered the word “meat" 13 times in a single video and wouldn’t stop mentioning the sauce in question. “Not to ruin Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook moment or anything but how long did he think it would take for someone to realize that Meta is an anagram of Meat? The Sweet Baby Rays leadership role remains filled," someone tweeted, and it’s one of the hottest takes on the matter.

Not to ruin Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook moment or anything but how long did he think it would take for someone to realize that Meta is an anagram of Meat?The Sweet Baby Rays leadership role remains filled. — Zak Kaufman (@zatara214) October 28, 2021

The people that willingly buy Sweet Baby Ray’s need to be launched into the sun. Try some real BBQ sauce sometime!— Evan Rodgers (@SeeEvanR) October 28, 2021

Now we have a possible answer to the origins of the saucy villain in the metaverse, but why did Zuckerberg choose to place it on a bookshelf when the kitchen would have functioned just as well? Guess we’ll never know. Or maybe with some more social media sleuthing, we just might.

