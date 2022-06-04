Why Is Thousand Abbreviated As ‘k’? Find Out Here

If you are confused about the letter designation that stands for thousand, you are certainly not alone. Most of us know that the letter ‘k’ is used to denote a thousand in everyday language but have seldom bothered to know why it is so. From talking about money to the number of views and reactions on social media, ‘thousand’ is substituted by k in most cases, and one of the most frequently asked questions on the internet is ‘why is thousand abbreviated as ‘k’. Let us find out the origins of this trend.

The Western world has been influenced a lot by the ancient Greek and Roman civilizations and their traditions. The roots of this particular trend also lie in ancient Greek culture. The story begins with the Greek term ‘chilioi’ which means ‘thousand.’ The Greeks, on the other hand, used this word in a broader sense and signified “plural of uncertain affinity”, say a thousand. The word chilioi is thus a close translation of 1000 and stands for an unknown length of time and an all-encompassing completeness, rather than a literal thousand.

This is sometimes attributed to a verse in the Holy Bible “And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years.” The Bible has of course been translated multiple times. The reference to a thousand years in the translated modern English version does not refer to a thousand years. It actually refers to a period of time that is unknown.

The Greek word Chilioi was abbreviated to kilo by the French. Then came the metric system, which introduced the kilo as a unit of 1000. Soon after, new terms such as kiloliter, kilogram, kilotonne, and so on were coined to refer to 1000 liters and so on.

As a result, people all around the world began abbreviating thousand with the letter k and that is how we started following this trend.

