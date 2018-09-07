Why is Twitter Replacing Photos of Donald Trump with Penguins?

1. Kim and the penguin

2. Putin it in perspective

3. Presidential penguin

4. Ballistic bird

5. Hip-Hop penguin

6. Giving the flipper

This almost makes him seem too likable. pic.twitter.com/AEF9R6SGnf — AL'S TOY BARN (@Alex_kw92) September 6, 2018

7. French friends

8. Penguin Royale

9. Solemn penguin

The Internet is usually a weird place. But on some days, it crosses over to be truly bizarre.Take this latest fad on Twitter, for example - photoshopping images of penguins to replace US President Donald Trump in some of his iconic photos.Recently, UK-based writer and satirist Armando lannucci posted a 'proposal' on Twitter, asking people to replace Donald Trump from his photos with images of penguins. He claimed that the expression on the faces of the rest of the people in the photo, or the circumstances recorded in it, would still make sense if the POTUS was indeed a penguin.While UK humourists are known for their disdain for the US President, this challenge surely took the cake for provoking some of the most hilarious images in the White House's history.Here are our 10 best picks from the thread:10. The 'Bowie' look