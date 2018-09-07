GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Why is Twitter Replacing Photos of Donald Trump with Penguins?

Bizarre satire.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Why is Twitter Replacing Photos of Donald Trump with Penguins?
Bizarre satire.
Loading...
The Internet is usually a weird place. But on some days, it crosses over to be truly bizarre.

Take this latest fad on Twitter, for example - photoshopping images of penguins to replace US President Donald Trump in some of his iconic photos.

Recently, UK-based writer and satirist Armando lannucci posted a 'proposal' on Twitter, asking people to replace Donald Trump from his photos with images of penguins. He claimed that the expression on the faces of the rest of the people in the photo, or the circumstances recorded in it, would still make sense if the POTUS was indeed a penguin.

While UK humourists are known for their disdain for the US President, this challenge surely took the cake for provoking some of the most hilarious images in the White House's history.

Here are our 10 best picks from the thread:

1. Kim and the penguin





2. Putin it in perspective



 




3. Presidential penguin



4. Ballistic bird


 



5. Hip-Hop penguin



 



 

6. Giving the flipper



 




7. French friends



8. Penguin Royale


 

9. Solemn penguin


 

10. The 'Bowie' look



There. We are done too.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...