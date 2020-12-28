Why Isn't There a Definitive Cure to Cancer? Free Floating DNA Causes Drug Resistance

Latest research has found that the drug resistance in cancer is caused because of the free-floating circular DNA fragments found in cancer cells.

This research has been conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Diego’s School of Medicine and the UC San Diego branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research. Researchers in New York and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, United Kingdom also contributed to the research, reported Science Daily.

The researchers observed chromosome structure to identify the steps in gene amplification. They also wanted to observe the mechanism responsible for resistance against cancer drug methotrexate.

The paper describes a phenomena called chromothripsis which breaks down cells. It is a catastrophic mutational event that does massive rearrangement of the cell. The cells then reassemble in ways that promote cancer growth. The rearrangement of the genome is one of the key features of cancer. It allows cells to grow faster without being affected by anti-cancer therapy.

The first author of the paper, Ofer Shoshani said that during chromothripsis, chromosomes are shattered and then they are joined back, however, some cells float around as extra-chromosomal DNA (ecDNA). These ecDNA are known to promote growth of the cancerous cells. They also form minute-sized chromosomes.

Ofer is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California. He works in the lab of Don Cleveland, co-senior author of the paper and teaches cellular and molecular medicine, medicine and neurosciences at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

They sequenced the entire genome of those cells which developed drug resistance. The researchers found that when the chromosome shatters, the formation of genes carrying ecDNA starts which is responsible for resistance from the cancer therapy.

Ofer emphasises on the importance of chromothripsis in the formation of amplified DNA in cancerous cells. He said that intra-chromosomal amplifications can be made into extra-chromosomal amplifications by this process. When DNA damage occurs due to chemotherapy or radiotherapy, the ecDNA can reintegrate into chromosomal locations.

Speaking about their research, Cleveland said that their research has enabled designs of drug therapy which combines different drugs to prevent the formation of resistance in patients with cancer.

As per the report, this new discovery addresses one of the nine Grand Challenges for cancer therapy development. This is a joint partnership between the UK's Cancer Research and US’ Cancer Institute. The research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature on December 23, 2020.