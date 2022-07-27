Why James Webb Telescope Needs Only 68GB SSD to Store the Universe

Almost two decades and a capital of $10 billion went into producing the most powerful telescope ever built by mankind. Hovering at Lagrange Point or L2, roughly 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth, the James Webb Space Telescope is the epitome of technology in current times.

The telescope, on July 12, shared high-definition images of deep space. But it may come as a surprise that these incredible pictures of the universe are stored by the James Webb telescope on a mere 68GB SSD (Solid State Drive).

Now, you would wonder how the most high-tech piece ever created by mankind functions on an SSD which is much lower in capacity than what humans use on their laptops. The question, although credible, gets nullified once you understand the day-to-day work that the telescope does.

Hubble Space telescope, the predecessor to James Webb telescope that is still in the pink of health, transmits 1-2GB data per day. Whereas, the James Webb telescope transmits 58GB of data every day. The 68GB SSD installed on the James Webb telescope secures 3 percent of the overall capacity for the telescope’s technical and operational data.

The rest of it is dedicated to storing the images that are then transmitted back to Earth through a 25.9 GHz Ka-band connectivity. This transmission, supported by the deep space network, allows the telescope to beam the data collected by it at a speed of 48MBps towards planet Earth. Now here comes the crux of it all.

The James Webb telescope does not need to store the data for a period longer than 24 hours. The telescope, in two four-hour communication periods, transmits the images back to Earth. These communication periods occur way before the drive fills up completely, which would require roughly a day’s time.

