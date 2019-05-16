English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Jimmy Neesham Deleted His Tweet on Dhoni's 'Controversial' Run Out in IPL Final
New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was amongst the many who took to social media on Sunday night to express his feelings over Dhoni's dismissal in IPL final between CSK and MI.
Image tweeted by @TheriGunaa | @IPL.
New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was amongst the many who took to social media on Sunday night to express his feelings over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's rare run out dismissal in IPL final that sparked controversy across the cricket fraternity. But now he has deleted the tweet after facing the wrath of outraged Indian fans.
While the match was worthy of a final, with MI clinching the victory over CSK by just a run, it also witnessed sloppy fielding throughout.
However, one incident, that particularly raised several eyebrows and probably changed the course of the match was Dhoni's dismissal for just 2 in the 13th over, when he found himself fractionally short of the crease to a throw from Ishan Kishan.
The on-field umpires immediately went upstairs and Nigel Llong, the third umpire, studied the incident from various angles before coming to the conclusion that Dhoni was indeed short of his crease.
One angle showed Dhoni's bat in the safe zone, another suggested otherwise. Needless to say, the dismissal sparked an online debate and left Twitterati divided.
Responding to the Dhoni dismissal, Neesham took to his Twitter account on the IPL final night and wrote, "I love how passionate some fans are about our sport. I have huge respect for MS but how anyone could see the below photo and say it’s not out truly astounds me.” The cricketer also attached a photo that showed an angle which suggested Dhoni was well short of his crease.
His tweet was immediately met with disagreement and the New Zealander was barraged with reactions from irked Indian fans.
The overwhelming response and "dumb comments" to his tweet forced the Kiwi to delete the tweet.
"I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day. I just don’t actually care," Neesham wrote in a tweet on Wednesday explaining why he removed the post.
Meanwhile, the final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians went down to the wire with the former needing 2 off the final delivery of the night.
Lasith Malinga rose to the occasion and bowled a dream over - restricting CSK for 148 runs, just one short of MI.
The Men in Blue lifted their fourth IPL trophy after winning 2013, 2015, and 2017 seasons.
As close as a Dhoni stumping! pic.twitter.com/RA7u8AnQjc— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 12, 2019
Neesh, there are two sides to a coin mate. Your very same picture at the exact moment from another angle. Care to Google about optical illusion maybe? pic.twitter.com/e1NddbXV8A— Bharathwaj Murali (@bharathwajm7) May 13, 2019
That's exactly why he is asking you to google. Grow up Jimmy 😜— Ganesh V (@ganeshkyaba) May 13, 2019
I’ve deleted my tweet about MS Dhoni’s runout, not because I’ve changed my mind, but because:— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 15, 2019
1. I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day.
2. I just don’t actually care.
Please don’t bother tweeting me about it again. Have a good day everyone 👍
