Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Why Jimmy Neesham Deleted His Tweet on Dhoni's 'Controversial' Run Out in IPL Final

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was amongst the many who took to social media on Sunday night to express his feelings over Dhoni's dismissal in IPL final between CSK and MI.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Why Jimmy Neesham Deleted His Tweet on Dhoni's 'Controversial' Run Out in IPL Final
Image tweeted by @TheriGunaa | @IPL.
Loading...
New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was amongst the many who took to social media on Sunday night to express his feelings over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's rare run out dismissal in IPL final that sparked controversy across the cricket fraternity. But now he has deleted the tweet after facing the wrath of outraged Indian fans.

While the match was worthy of a final, with MI clinching the victory over CSK by just a run, it also witnessed sloppy fielding throughout.

However, one incident, that particularly raised several eyebrows and probably changed the course of the match was Dhoni's dismissal for just 2 in the 13th over, when he found himself fractionally short of the crease to a throw from Ishan Kishan.

The on-field umpires immediately went upstairs and Nigel Llong, the third umpire, studied the incident from various angles before coming to the conclusion that Dhoni was indeed short of his crease.

One angle showed Dhoni's bat in the safe zone, another suggested otherwise. Needless to say, the dismissal sparked an online debate and left Twitterati divided.




Responding to the Dhoni dismissal, Neesham took to his Twitter account on the IPL final night and wrote, "I love how passionate some fans are about our sport. I have huge respect for MS but how anyone could see the below photo and say it’s not out truly astounds me.” The cricketer also attached a photo that showed an angle which suggested Dhoni was well short of his crease.

His tweet was immediately met with disagreement and the New Zealander was barraged with reactions from irked Indian fans.







The overwhelming response and "dumb comments" to his tweet forced the Kiwi to delete the tweet.

"I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day. I just don’t actually care," Neesham wrote in a tweet on Wednesday explaining why he removed the post.




Meanwhile, the final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians went down to the wire with the former needing 2 off the final delivery of the night.

Lasith Malinga rose to the occasion and bowled a dream over - restricting CSK for 148 runs, just one short of MI.

The Men in Blue lifted their fourth IPL trophy after winning 2013, 2015, and 2017 seasons.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram