Why June 21 Was Chosen for Celebrating International Yoga Day, and it's Not What You Think

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 across the world. It was observed for the first time in 2015. The United Nations General Assembly proposed on December 11 and established June 21 as "International Yoga Day." The date was assigned for the occasion as it is the longest day when the sun is out at its most compared to every other day of the year.

International Yoga Day : Why is it celebrated?







A certain day for yoga was introduced to raise awareness worldwide about the importance and impact of yoga on the health of people. The term 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit word “Yuja” which means to unite representing the unification of body and consciousness.

It is an ancient form of physical, mental and spiritual exercise which helps achieve mental and physical fitness. The practice of yoga originated in India and dates back to pre-vedic times.

International Yoga Day 2020: Theme







Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year International Yoga Day will be observed at home through digital media all over the world. The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family." Fitness enthusiasts will be able to join Yoga Day celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21. People can share their pictures and videos of practising yoga on social media with hashtag #IdoYogaatHome.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has invited entries for the My Life - My Yoga video blogging competition. The contest will support participation via the social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The contest will be open to participants from all countries. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of May. The contest aims at the transformative impact of Yoga on the lives of individuals.

The AYUSH Ministry had earlier planned to hold a grand event at Leh which, however, had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.